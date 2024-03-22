Brocklesby Stakes preview: Pedigree analysis of Doncaster field

First up is a colt by Shadwell's electric Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (Showcasing). A 47,000gns yearling at Tattersalls Somerville yearling sale, Dukes Of Haather is out of a winning juvenile, though like Mohaather, that win came later in the season - September to be precise. I wouldn't let that put you off. Though Mohaather did not win until his second start in October, he followed that with a cosy win in the Group 3 Horris Hill and is by a reliable source of precocity in Showcasing. What may cause concern would be his liking for better ground as Doncaster looks set to race on ground no better than soft and the same can be said for this colt's damsire Dutch Art and his progeny.

The offspring of two new sires line up here, neither with profiles that would suggest a winner at the earliest possible point on home turf.

Doddie's Impact is by the little-known sire Pearl Secret (Compton Place) while Persian Force is a son of the record breaking Champion first crop sire Mehmas. Could there be another Champion elect represented this year?

Subsequent Group 2 winner Persian Force was a commanding winner of the William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes in 2022 and Amo Racing came within a neck of back to back successes last year but for Robyn Brisland’s Doddie’s Impact spoiling the gamble.

With the French and Irish flat seasons both under way and rolling, all eyes are on Doncaster for Britain's curtain raiser. The puzzle that is the William Hill Lincoln will have the focus of most, with the Spring Mile and a pair of hotly contested Listed races the next mystery to solve. Leaving that to the form experts, keep reading for some pedigree analysis on Britain's first group of two year olds to hit the track.

The second freshman sire to make his debut today is regally bred Without Parole (Frankel). Sunny Time is bred on an extension of the lucrative cross responsible for G1 winners Cracksman, Nashwa, Veracious, Hungry Heart and Wild Beauty from 7 stakes winners by Frankel out of Pivotal mares. A homebred for Leon Vaessen, he is the eighth foal out of the unraced Pivotal mare Dularame who has bred one juvenile winner to date.

We know Pivotal's offspring handle soft conditions better than most, which is a trait this colt will need if he is going to feature here. There is class on the page, his third dam won a stakes at two and his second dam earned black type at that age. However, it wasn't until very late in Without Parole's two year old season - December 16th - when he made his winning debut at Newcastle. That was the first of four wins in succession, culminating in Royal Ascot's clash of the Classic generation over a mile when winning the St James' Palace Stakes. With a muddling pedigree and a mare who has had better opportunities than this to get an early one, I wouldn't write off the sire if this colt doesn't feature at the finish.

Having quickly worked up a close association with the race, it would be remiss not to consider the fancied Amo Racing representative Mystical Elegance (Zoustar). Analysing her dam's exploits on the track would leave you scratching your head as to why she's so fancied, as would her sire Zoustar whose progeny unsurprisingly favour better ground given his Australian roots. However, Zoustar was not Champion first, second and third crop sire in Australia for nothing.

Furthermore, he managed to sire Group 1 Cheveley Park winner Lezoo in his first European bred crop so we know he is capable, if a little inconsistent. This filly's dam has bred five winners from six runners and one of those was Gypsy Spirit (Gregorian) who won on her debut in April at two. Subsequently Listed placed on soft ground at two and eventually a Listed winner, she is a good advertisement of her dam's capabilities in her second career and Amo Racing's track record speaks for itself.

As for the rest, Amy Murphy was responsible for last season's first juvenile winner of the season when she sent out Myconian (Magna Grecia) to win on debut at Saint-Cloud and has already repeated the feat this week by winning the first Paris two year old race on Thursday with Convo (Kodiac). Soldier's Call is the sire of her representative Theatrically and while he was unfortunate to ply his trade in the shadows of exciting second crop sires Blue Point and Too Darn Hot last year, he sired a respectable 24 winners from 80 runners and 121 foals with his first two juveniles.

Nick Bradley is another who has developed an affinity with buying and producing sharp two year olds and his syndicate's candidate is one who should thrive in these conditions on pedigree. Indication Ember is by prolific five length heavy ground July Cup winner Mayson out of a mare by Pivotal who is widely known to pass on a liking for soft ground to his offspring. With connections like hers, she is one to keep a close eye on.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the fancied Amo Racing contender, on pedigree Indication Ember could be the value.