Broadway Boy ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

The six-year-old was expected to take on Fact To File and Stay Away Fay in Wednesday's three-mile Grade 1, but he has unfortunately suffered an 11th hour setback.

Assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies said on X: "Gut-wrenching news but Broadway Boy will not be running at Cheltenham after an unsatisfactory tracheal wash this morning.

"He's very bright and well but just isn’t 100 per cent so we will now look to Aintree."