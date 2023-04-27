The British Horseracing Authority has welcomed the government’s Gambling Act Review White Paper which was released on Thursday, but stressed the need for a swift review of the Levy.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer announced the government's proposals in the long-awaited legislation that gamblers could face financial checks before being allowed to part with their money, with the Gambling Commission intending to consult on two forms of financial risk checks for lower and higher levels of spending. The lower level looks for signs of financial vulnerability, such as County Court Judgments, and the paper proposes that the threshold for these checks is £125 net loss within a month or £500 within a year. The higher level of spending check has a proposed threshold of £1,000 net loss within 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days and would warrant ‘a more detailed consideration of a customer’s financial position’. The paper also proposes that these thresholds are halved for customers aged between 18-24 ‘given evidence of increased risk’.

Gambling Review, White Paper: The Key Takeaways Frictionless checks at £125 net loss a month or £500 within a year

Higher level spending check at £1000 net loss in 24 hours or £2000 in 90 days

A review of the horserace betting levy

New rules on bonuses such as free bets

Consultation on advertising

Joe Saumarez Smith, chair of the British Horseracing Authority and member of the Gambling Strategy Group (which has led on representations around the Gambling Act Review and Horserace Betting Levy reform) said: “Today’s publication of the White Paper is an important moment for the industry on a significant issue for its future prosperity. “It is crucial that any regulatory framework for gambling recognises that millions of people safely enjoy betting on horseracing, while taking action where needed to protect people experiencing gambling-related harm. British racing is already supporting work in this area through the development of a safer gambling policy, building on good practice already established on our racecourses. “We are pleased that the UK Government has reflected on our industry’s detailed representations and recognised the importance of British racing in today’s White Paper. Throughout the last two years, we have spoken clearly and with one voice to the Government about the importance of proportionate legislation, and the significant potential for unintended consequences.” The paper states that only a small number of gamblers are likely to be affected, with an estimate of three per cent, and that the checks will be ‘frictionless for customers and conducted online by credit reference agencies’. As those with gambling issues often hold several accounts with different bookmakers, the paper proposes that the Gambling Commission consults on introducing a ‘cross-operator harm prevention system’ that will involve the sharing of data and will be informed by the findings of live trials developed with input from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Commission.