John Ingles reflects on last weekend's big meeting at Auteuil where three-time French champion James Reveley announced his retirement after riding a Group 1 treble.

Which was the most valuable jumps race last weekend? If your answer is the Paddy Power Gold Cup, then you’d be triggering the QI klaxon because Auteuil staged no fewer than five Group 1 races over the course of Saturday and Sunday which offered more prize money than the main event at Cheltenham, much more in some cases. The weekend goes under the title of the ‘Les 48H de l’Obstacle’ which doesn’t translate very elegantly but plays on the fact that this is a two-day meeting (48 hours) and one of only two in Auteuil’s calendar, along with the weekend built around the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in May. Previously, the big races of Auteuil’s autumn season were spread across different days, but in 2005 most of them were brought together for the first time on the first weekend of November for what was then known as ‘International Jump Weekend’.

Auteuil staged five Group 1 races last weekend

Yes, the meeting started with grand ambitions that this might become jump racing’s equivalent of the Arc meeting. A laudable aspiration, but as Timeform pointed out at the time, it wasn’t the best time of year to attract British or Irish runners. The core part of the season was only just getting under way in Britain and Ireland and Cheltenham’s Open meeting was close enough to result in a clash. To us, it seemed to make more sense to combine the Grand Steeple-Chase and Grande Course de Haies (then run three weeks apart) on the same weekend after the end of the British/Irish seasons at a time of year when Auteuil was already attracting cross-Channel runners. The French authorities duly created such a weekend, staged in May, while the ‘international’ aspect of its autumn counterpart was eventually dropped in 2013 in favour of the meeting’s current title. That said, there was British success at that very first weekend in 2005. Tidal Fury, the first jumper trained by young Newmarket trainer Jonathan Jay, beat the best French three-year-old hurdlers in the Prix Cambaceres. Banned from racing on the Flat for six months after twice failing a stalls test, Auteuil offered the only alternative over hurdles for a three-year-old that early in the year and he took to the place straight away, winning three times there before his Group 1 win in the autumn. It was to be another six years before a British trainer enjoyed success at the meeting when the Tom George-trained Halley won the Prix Maurice Gillois, the Group 1 for four-year-old chasers. Halley had plenty of experience of Auteuil’s fences, but it was just his second start since joining George just a week after his stable debut at the same track. As we’re about to see, Halley’s trainer also has a close connection with the latest Maurice Gillois winner. Ironically, the next British-trained winner came in the year that the meeting was rebranded. Reve de Sivola was probably best known in Britain for winning three editions of the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot but before his second win in that race in 2013 he had earned more than three times as much with a dramatic win in the Grand Prix d’Automne, Auteuil’s big hurdle race of the autumn, where he came from a most unlikely position jumping the last to get up near the line. Reve de Sivola was trained by Nick Williams, still based in Devon at the time though already with a satellite yard in France. Williams eventually made a permanent move across the Channel, as did James Reveley whose win on Reve de Sivola was his first at the top level in France. Plenty more followed as detailed below. The only runner from outside France who made the trip to Auteuil this year was Jessie Harrington’s Punchestown Festival winner Quinta do Lago, though he was a long way behind when pulled up in the Group 1 for four-year-old hurdlers, the Prix Renaud du Vivier. But while all the winners over the two days were trained in France, several of them had connections of one sort or another with this side of the Channel. Reveley had announced beforehand that this was to be his final ‘48H de l’Obstacle’, with plans for a probable end to his riding career at Pau this winter. However, having ridden a four-timer on the Sunday, which included three of the day’s four Group 1 contests, he brought those plans forward resulting in what he called ‘a perfect ending’ to his career in the saddle.

James Reveley - three French champion jump jockey titles

Reveley’s move to France in 2016 had paid immediate dividends as he won the first of his three champion jockey titles at the end of that year – he was champion again in 2021 and 2022. He thus became the first foreign-born rider to win the French jump jockeys’ title since the Cravache d’Or was first awarded in 1958. Reveley also made history when becoming the first British-born jockey to win France’s biggest jumps race, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, since Fred Winter’s famous victory on Mandarin 1962. In fact, Reveley won the Grand Steeple three years running between 2016 and 2018, twice on So French and then with On The Go. Like many of his early winners in France, that pair were trained by Guillaume Macaire, a familiar name with his runners in Britain at one time. Reveley had first gone to Macaire for a working holiday in his teens and clearly learnt plenty during his time with the multiple champion trainer, describing it as his university. More recently, Reveley has established a successful partnership with Tom George’s son Noel who trains in France on a joint licence with Amanda Zetterholm. It was that stable which provided Reveley with his Grade 1 victory in Britain when Il Est Francais was a striking winner of the 2023 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase. The same partnership was runner-up in the King George VI Chase back at Kempton a year later. Three of Reveley’s winners at Auteuil last Sunday also came for George and Zetterholm, including a Group 1 double in the two championship races for four-year-olds; Metronomique in the Prix Maurice Gillois over fences and Guadalquivir in the Prix Renaud du Vivier over hurdles, both of whom made all the running and won their races with authority. The latter is still an entire so destined for a stallion career sooner or later, but Metronomique, who came home 14 lengths clear of stablemate Teen Spirit, could yet make more of a name for himself on the track, possibly even on this side of the Channel. Metronomique is owned by Sharon Nelson and partners, colours that were also carried to success at the Cheltenham Festival by Galileo – the Polish-bred one, that is – who won the Royal & SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle in 2002 for Tom George. Metronomique has apparently spent every summer since he was a yearling at George senior’s Gloucestershire yard. Both he and Teen Spirit could be heading to Kempton next month in a bid to emulate Il Est Francais in the Kauto Star. Metronomique, incidentally, became the first horse in 18 years to win both of France’s Group 1 contests for four-year-old chasers, having won the Prix Ferdinand Dufaure on Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris day. Reveley’s other big winner last Sunday came for another of his greatest supporters, Emmanuel Clayeux, and was the highlight of the jockey’s afternoon as his victory came in the most valuable race of the weekend, the Prix La Haye Jousselin. The autumn equivalent of the Grand Steeple-Chase, though run over slightly shorter at nearly three and a half miles, this was on one of the few Auteuil Group 1 races which had eluded Reveley hitherto. It was another victory, too, for a British owner as Kolokico runs in the colours of former Aintree chairman Lord Daresbury in partnership with the gelding’s breeders the Cypres family.

KOLOKICO ET JAMES REVELEY AU SOMMET DANS LE PRIX LA HAYE JOUSSELIN