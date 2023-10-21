British Champions Long Distance Cup report and replay: Trawlerman and Dettori net Cup

The complexion of the race changed dramatically and few would have given Trawlerman a chance in the straight with Kyprios going a couple of lengths clear but Dettori and Trawlerman were not to be denied.

Kyprios, who appeared to travel on and off the bridle, was next and soon joined by Trueshan as the field approached the final half a mile with Trawlerman in the lead.

The eventual winner had been allowed an effective uncontested lead with outsider Maxident ignored in front and the remainder content to spot Trawlerman a lead of several lengths.

Advised by Value Bet at 12/1 , Trawlerman looked to have run his race having been passed by Kyprios on the final turn but Dettori had other ideas, switching his mount to the outside and producing another challenge from his mount.

An overcome Dettori - who had a statue of him unveiled before racing - said of the winner, who was matched at the maximum price of 1000/1 in-running on the exchanges, told Sky Sports Racing: "I heard the roar of the crowd, oh my god, it was special.

"I couldn't believe it. I've beaten one of my greatest rivals, I have tremendous respect for Ryan Moore, on my final day; sensational.

"He passed me comfortably and I thought he's going to go and win by three lengths but once he couldn't get away from me I thought well maybe there's a little bit left here. In fairness, Trawlerman was very professional, a great, great battler."

John Gosden added: “The plan was to go forward, and then we heard that that other horse was going to go very hard, and so the idea was to take a lead from him, use him as a target, but the genius of Mr Dettori was not to throw everything at it at the head of the straight but to come there, Kyprios swept past, and to collect again and come back on the line. I’d say that was superb judgement on his part, and the other horse ran a blinder in third.

“Like all of us, he (Dettori) doesn't always get it perfect, but he’s a wonderful judge of pace and has great feel for the horse - as has Ryan Moore on the second. Let me tell you, two amazing jockeys and we are lucky to have them riding together.

“I knew the horse wasn’t finished - I never thought he’d come back up and win, I thought he’d get up on his neck or something. I didn’t think he’d get back and win. It quite lifted the crowd. Imagine if he wins the next - it’ll take the roof off the place. Kinross likes this ground - he could be on for a double. We’ll never hear the end of it, will we?!

"When he's at this peak there's no greater, he lets the crowd carry him, he operates very much on that. He's enormous energy, a fabulous talent but Sir Alex Ferguson would have found him difficult to manage sometimes as well. Without doubt he is the most phenomenal jockey I've ever put on a horse, pound for pound the greatest and I've been lucky enough to leg up a lot of great jockeys over the years."

Aidan O'Brien said of beaten favourite Kyprios: “He ran a great race. I’m delighted (on how he’s come back from injury). Obviously he made great progress from the Curragh, and ran a great race.”