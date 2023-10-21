British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes report and replay: Poptronic springs Ascot surprise

Bluestocking was closest at the line, a second runner-up on British Champions Day for Ralph Beckett, but she never quite looked like getting to the gallant winner even though the winning margins were just a neck and a neck.

The prominent racing Above The Curve could never quite get there while Free Wind and Frankie Dettori's run rather flattened out after weaving their way through the field. In contrast, Jackie Oh had plenty of daylight but could only gradually eat into the leader's advantage, as did Bluestocking on her outside.

Karl Burke's filly appeared to be doing too much in front under Sam James but as the challengers loomed up in her wing mirrors in the straight, she kept digging deep and had just enough in hand at the line.

It was a first top-flight success for James who told ITV Racing: "You work hard. When things don't come straightaway you can get a bit disheartened but when you're riding for decent trainers, especially people like Karl Burke, those Group Ones are always going to come.

"We weren't sure whether she would like the ground but she always gallops. She was a bit keen for the first furlong or so but when I got her settled in front I managed to get a breather into her, a couple of breathers coming up the hill, and to be fair to her I knew going past the three I had a good chance.

"It didn't go right for us in France, she got a bit hot. A great training performance by Karl to bring her back, she's not the easiest, but Kelly does a great job as well, she rides her every day and keeps her quiet."

James went on to reveal that it hadn't been the plan to lead, commenting: "I didn't want to try and fight her today, she jumped really well, I didn't really want to be in front but she settled well in front and I was able to get a breather into her when I needed.

"I knew turning in I was going to be there or thereabouts the way she quickened up from the three; she was very tough and game and I'm delighted."

Rossa Ryan, who rode runner-up Bluestocking, said: "Massive run. I would have loved to have seen if it was on the outer track what would have happened… she will be a better filly next year.”