British and Irish raiders set to take on Calandagan in Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday

Calandagan could face a posse of British and Irish raiders in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday.
Francis Henri-Graffard's five-year-old was a dominant winner of the Saint-Cloud contest a year ago as the race launched his season into orbit and began a sequence of five consecutive victories.
That run of wins concluded at Meydan in March and he was below form last time at Epsom where the rain-softened ground undid his bid for the Group 1 Coolmore Coronation Cup, won by Bay City Roller.
Because of that he heads to Saint-Cloud once more on a retrieval mission, but he does so this time with a vast array of top-level wins in his back catalogue.
Aidan O'Brien has left in Jan Brueghel and Lambourn, who both also ran in the Coolmore Coronation Cup, against him, while British trainers Ralph Beckett and Karl Burke could run Pride Of Arras and Convergent, respectively.
Cualificar, Sinileo, Aventure, Sunly and Eydon are also among the 11.
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