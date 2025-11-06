Rebecca Curtis' horse landed the National Hunt Chase and Irish Grand National as a novice last season and defied any rustiness to score at the first time of asking under Sean Bowen this campaign.

Sent off at 17/2 under top weight from a hurdling mark of 145 in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle over three miles, he stayed on strongly to beat Bill Baxter by a length and a half in good style.

Bowen said afterwards: "He's a pleasure to ride, he just jumps and stays. Put three miles and some jumps in front of him and he's a different horse. We really wanted to get a prep run into him before any big targets.

"He's still got some weight to lose and I didn't touch him, he's won easily. We'll wait and see how the races cut up and see where he goes."