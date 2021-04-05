Horse Racing
Bristol De Mai - top weight in the National

Randox Grand National: Bristol De Mai top-weight as 68 stand ground

By David Ord
13:29 · MON April 05, 2021

Bristol De Mai tops 68 horses left in Saturday's Randox Grand National after, as expected, Santini was taken out at Monday's acceptance stage.

The latter's stablemates Beware The Bear, Pym and Gold Present were other absentees along with The Jam Man, Brahma Bull, Treacyenniscorthy, Achille and Keeper Hill.

Cloth Cap is set to start a warm favourite for Jonjo O'Neill and Trevor Hemmings following impressive wins in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso.

Inevitably there's a strong challenge from Ireland including Any Second Now, Burrows Saint and Minella Times, the likely ride of Rachael Blackmore.

Coral Welsh National hero Secret Reprieve is the hope of Wales while dual Becher Chase runner-up Kimberlite Candy is another prominent in the betting.

JOCKEY CAM: On board with Bristol de Mai and Daryl Jacob as they prepare for the Grand National

