Randox Grand National: Bristol De Mai top-weight as 68 stand ground

The latter's stablemates Beware The Bear, Pym and Gold Present were other absentees along with The Jam Man, Brahma Bull, Treacyenniscorthy, Achille and Keeper Hill.

Cloth Cap is set to start a warm favourite for Jonjo O'Neill and Trevor Hemmings following impressive wins in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso.

Inevitably there's a strong challenge from Ireland including Any Second Now, Burrows Saint and Minella Times, the likely ride of Rachael Blackmore.

Coral Welsh National hero Secret Reprieve is the hope of Wales while dual Becher Chase runner-up Kimberlite Candy is another prominent in the betting.