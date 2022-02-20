It's quite surreal watching somebody else ride Bristol De Mai - he's a horse I've been riding 2014 - but I'm very, very proud of him. I couldn't be more proud.

To carry 11st 12lb and look like the winner of Saturday's Grand National Trial at Haydock going down to the last fence was amazing. He just got a little bit tired in the end and was giving 19lb to an improving horse in The Galloping Bear so it was some achievement and it takes a very gutsy horse to run like he did. Bristol De Mai is just all heart. All the rest of them were miles back and that was a quality race, it was a really good handicap. So in terms of performance, I think it's up there with one of his best performances.

