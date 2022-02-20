It's quite surreal watching somebody else ride Bristol De Mai - he's a horse I've been riding 2014 - but I'm very, very proud of him. I couldn't be more proud.
To carry 11st 12lb and look like the winner of Saturday's Grand National Trial at Haydock going down to the last fence was amazing.
He just got a little bit tired in the end and was giving 19lb to an improving horse in The Galloping Bear so it was some achievement and it takes a very gutsy horse to run like he did. Bristol De Mai is just all heart.
All the rest of them were miles back and that was a quality race, it was a really good handicap. So in terms of performance, I think it's up there with one of his best performances.
If I'm being honest I'm not a great watcher at all when it comes to our horses and I'm not riding them - I often get the results and then I watch them back later. When a horse that you've been associated with for so long is running under another jockey it's never easy.
But I'm very proud and I thought Sam (Twiston-Davies) gave him a wonderful ride, he jumped great for him and both horse and jockey gave everything they had on the day.
He isn't entered at Cheltenham or in the Grand National this year but races like the Scottish Grand National or the Grade One Bowl at Aintree might be part of the plan in the spring.
Ayr could suit him but he's always been a much better horse on softer ground so it's down to how the conditions are and what the ground's like. The heavier he is the better he is.
Let's hope for a wet spring and next time he runs I'll hopefully be back to ride him. He's one of the horses, along with the likes of Sceau Royal and Fussil Raffles, that's really helping me get fit again. I can't wait to get back, I've really, really missed riding them.
