Robyn Brisland may consider a trip to France with his Brocklesby hero Doddie’s Impact ahead of a planned appearance at Royal Ascot.

The Pearl Secret colt, who was bought for just £6,000 in October, displayed a willing attitude to win the first two-year-old race of the season at Doncaster on Saturday – knuckling down to get the better of 3-1 favourite and €250,000 purchase Valadero. Brisland is keen to step his charge up in trip on his next start as he plots a route to a possible tilt to the Royal meeting in June. “He’s come out of it well, he’s very tough – he could almost go again today,” said the trainer.