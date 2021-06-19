Royal Ascot top jockey: Oisin Murphy crowned

Our columnist Oisin Murphy secured the top jockey of the week award for Royal Ascot 2021 with victory aboard Foxes Tales in the Golden Gates Handicap.
He'd already had a fabulous meetiing with victories aboard Quickthorn, Alcohol Free, Perotto and Berkshire Shadow.
However both Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore were in with a chance of overhauling him before Andrew Balding's charge ran out a ready winner of the penultimate race.
The champion jockey said: “It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be top jockey here. I watched this meeting with my parents and never thought this armband belonged with me. The last few days have been incredible.”