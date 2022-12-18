“He’s still going to have an involvement. Hopefully we will work closely with him, on what level we are just not quite sure yet, but he will still have something to do with it.”

Elliott said: “The feedback he gave has always been invaluable. He has been a big part of the team here at Cullentra for the last 10 or 12 years – and he is still going to be part of the team.

The 43-year-old, perhaps best known for landing the National in 2018 and 2019 with Tiger Roll, and the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup with the Jim Culloty-trained Lord Windermere, will not be lost to the sport, however.

The Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider announced his immediate retirement from the saddle following victory on the Elliott-trained Liberty Dance at Thurles on Sunday.

“He will tell you what he rode and what it meant to him, but Tiger Roll was special to him, I’d say,” said Elliott. “He gave us all some of our best days and we will always be grateful to Davy.”

The old adage that good jockeys make good horses was certainly true in Russell’s case and winning the world’s most famous steeplechase back-to-back with Tiger Roll – who also won five times at the Cheltenham Festival – put both Russell and Elliott in the consciousness of the wider public.

“He has brilliant hands and transmitted confidence to a horse, and you only have to look at what he has achieved to see what a great jockey he was. He was brilliant.”

“He’s a brilliant jockey and a great horseman. He could do things on horses that other people couldn’t. There was never anything wrong with the bottle. The body slowed down, but the bottle was 100 per cent and so it is very sad to see him go.

“He has been as much as a friend as anything else. He is a brilliant jockey and a great person. I’m sad to see him retiring but delighted to see him going out on his own terms.

“He has been a big part of my team since I started training and he has been a friend as well as a colleague. I rode with him as an amateur,” said Elliott.

Russell has been instrumental in helping Elliott’s rise to prominence over the last decade and the trainer was quick to pay tribute.

Geraghty and Byrnes lead tributes

Barry Geraghty and Charles Byrnes have added their tributes to Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Davy Russell after his retirement from the saddle.

Russell has been at the top table of National Hunt racing on both sides of the Irish Sea for decades and belongs to a generation that includes greats such as Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Geraghty.

The latter said: “Davy is a brilliant competitor and a brilliant jockey. He was as tough as nails in every sense, to ride against but also coming back from the injuries he’s had to deal with.

“His CV speaks for itself, two Grand Nationals, a Gold Cup, multiple Cheltenham winners.

“He’s been a multiple champion jockey in Ireland and a brilliant, brilliant jockey for years. It’s great to see him finish on such a good note and he’s definitely proved the longevity in him.”

Geraghty referenced the serious spinal injury Russell suffered in 2020 when falling in the Munster National, the recovery from which took 11 months and left many to wonder whether he would return at all.

His comeback was followed by a Grade One victory aboard Galvin in last year’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown, a performance Geraghty feels proved he was still the force of old.

“Very few expected him to come back after that injury, but he came back and had a brilliant winter when he won the Savills Chase up at Leopardstown at Christmas on Galvin, beating A Plus Tard,” he said.

“He completely justified his return. He’s been a brilliant jockey all the way through his career, as a competitor and as a weighing-room colleague – he’s always been such good fun to be around.

“It was a nice surprise to see him finish up the way he did today.”

Russell enjoyed a great relationship with Byrnes, with the two combining to enjoy the successes of horses such as Solwhit and Weapon’s Amnesty – multiple Grade One winners at all the biggest festivals.

“I’m shocked. I’m delighted he is getting out in once piece, but shocked because as far as I could see he’s riding as well, if not better, than ever,” Byrnes said.

“He is getting out on his own terms and as far as I’m concerned, he’d probably be the greatest of all time – but I’d be slightly biased.

“That’s my opinion. He had an unbelievable pair of hands to get a horse to settle, to get a horse jumping. You could nearly say whether a horse was going to win or not by jumping the first hurdle with him.

“You knew the flow and the rhythm he was in. He was an absolute genius.

“He worked hard, he deserved everything he’s got – he worked hard all his life.”

“Solwhit and Weapon’s Amnesty were the two biggest ones he rode for me. Weapon’s Amnesty won at Cheltenham twice. Unfortunately he didn’t ride Solwhit to win the World (Stayers’) Hurdle at Cheltenham (Paul Carberry did), but he won six Grade Ones on Solwhit.

“The Aintree Hurdle (2009) is probably the one that sticks out for me. It wasn’t my first Grade One, but it was sort of the first time at that level.

“He was an absolute genius. He was poetry. When he was riding, you could just watch him and pick him out straight away. Everything was so smooth. For quite a tall, big lad, he was very stylish and he rode quite short.

“For a National Hunt jockey, he went on longer than many of the top jockeys. He started young. He started point to pointing at 16 and he has a lot of miles on the clock.

“I saw his talents straight away and used him when he was available. When he was an amateur, he won a bumper for me at the old Mallow racecourse in Cork. He was claiming 7lb!

“It is a shame, but he is getting out in his own terms and it’s great for his wife and kids – you have to put everything into perspective. He’s had a great career.”