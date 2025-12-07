Brighterdaysahead novice chase campaign could be on hold after niggles

Brighterdaysahead could reappear over hurdles this Christmas with her chasing career on hold after some early-season niggles.
The winner of three Grade 1s and fourth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle behind Golden Ace, Brighterdaysahead had been pencilled in to go chasing this season but with her reappearance delayed, trainer Gordon Elliott is reconsidering his options.
Speaking to Racing TV after saddling a winner at Cork, Elliott said: "We're thinking of everything to be honest at the moment.
"Obviously, it's not ideal going to jump a fence at Christmas, half the season's gone, but she's in good form at home, she's going to work this week. Shane McCann rides her every day, he's happy with her.
"It's not impossible that she's supplemented for the two mile race in Leopardstown [Neville Hotels Hurdle which she won last year]. You see William Munny coming out yesterday and it's definitely cutting up and they say you should never be afraid of one horse.
"Obviously, I have to discuss it with Michael and Eddie [O'Leary]. I didn't enter her in the race because I thought at the time we were going chasing but we'll have a chat and see what they think. It wouldn't be a shock if she rocks up in it.
"She's in great form. You're nervous every day. I have her in good form, she's going to work this week and we'll have a better idea then where we are and whether we go chasing or stay over hurdles. If you'd asked me two or three weeks ago, I'd have said definitely chasing but the way the race is cutting up you never know. "
Brighterdaysahead could be joined at Leopardstown by stablemate Romeo Coolio who has made an impressive start to his own chasing career.
Placed in Grade 1 novice hurdles at both the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals, Romeo Coolio won at Down Royal over two and a half-miles before successfully stepping up in class to win the Grade 1 Drinmore Novices' Chase over the same trip.
While admitting that two and a half miles looks to be Romeo Coolio's distance, Elliott is tempted to have a crack back at two miles, saying: "I probably need to know where I'm going for the season, whether we're a two miler or we need further.
"I wouldn't mind having a go at two miles once and see where we are and Leopardstown at Christmas could be the place."
