Brighterdaysahead confirmed for Unibet Champion Hurdle

The Mares' Hurdle was also under consideration for the six-year-old who will arrive at Cheltenham on a roll.

Gordon Elliott's charge will be bidding for a fourth successive win this season and having made a winning return at Downpatrick in November she then claimed the scalp of State Man in the Morgiana and December Hurdle at Punchestown and Leopardstown respectively.

Her 30 lengths success in the latter catapulted her towards the head of the market for the Champion and she is currently 2/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair, 15/8 at Sky Bet.

Confirming the decision on a statement on his website, Elliott said: "I can confirm that Brighterdaysahead will be going for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"After talking it over with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) we decided that we would take up the option of the Champion Hurdle. Obviously it’s going to be a huge test for the mare but she’s in great shape, her preparation has gone superbly and she’s in great order. We’ve never won a Champion Hurdle and it is great to have a challenger for one of National Hunt racing’s most iconic races so it’s something we are greatly looking forward to."