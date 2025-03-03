Brighterdaysahead confirmed for Unibet Champion Hurdle

Brighterdaysahead has been given the green light to lock horns with Constitution Hill in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
The Mares' Hurdle was also under consideration for the six-year-old who will arrive at Cheltenham on a roll.
Gordon Elliott's charge will be bidding for a fourth successive win this season and having made a winning return at Downpatrick in November she then claimed the scalp of State Man in the Morgiana and December Hurdle at Punchestown and Leopardstown respectively.
Her 30 lengths success in the latter catapulted her towards the head of the market for the Champion and she is currently 2/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair, 15/8 at Sky Bet.
Confirming the decision on a statement on his website, Elliott said: "I can confirm that Brighterdaysahead will be going for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
"After talking it over with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) we decided that we would take up the option of the Champion Hurdle. Obviously it’s going to be a huge test for the mare but she’s in great shape, her preparation has gone superbly and she’s in great order. We’ve never won a Champion Hurdle and it is great to have a challenger for one of National Hunt racing’s most iconic races so it’s something we are greatly looking forward to."
Talking to Joshua Stacey, stand-in host of Nick Luck Daily, later in the morning, Elliott added: "Look it wasn't really that difficult [a decision].
"It probably would have been the easier race to go for, the Mares', but there's only one Champion Hurdle. We think our mare is in good form. We've got the utmost respect for Constitution Hill, State Man and all the rest of the field but we just felt that we had a horse for this race and ought to take our chance.
"I'm a big believer in going for races you think you can win and the mares' race probably always was that but I suppose the closer you get to the race, when you see what sort of form she's in and there's only one Champion Hurdle and it's very hard to come across this type of horse so we decided we'd give her a chance and we're really looking forward to it.
"She's brilliant at home, she's bouncing. She's got a good bit of work to do this week then that will be her."
