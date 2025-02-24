Brighterdaysahead Cheltenham Festival decision to be made in coming days

Speaking on Racing TV, the trainer reiterated that his star mare still had the two options of the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the Festival in two weeks' time, with a final call left to her owner and head of Gigginstown House Stud, Michael O'Leary.

Elliott said: "I've said it could be the year she's got a great chance of winning it (Champion Hurdle).

"Obviously, I'll discuss it with Michael and Eddie (O'Leary brothers) this week and we'll make our minds up. We'll be very straight about it, we'll say it as it is.

"I'd love to win it (Champion), it's not often you come across horses that can win it, but Michael's the boss so he'll make the final decisions. Me and Eddie will have our opinion but he'll make the final decision.

"She's absolutely flying, she's in great form and her and Teahupoo (Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle favourite) probably look my two best chances going over."

Referring to Brighterdaysahead's stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas, he added: "It was brilliant, she did everything very, very well the last day. It was a bit frightening looking at them (her and stablemate King Of Kingsfield) over the first couple of hurdles, it was a bit like State Man and Lossiemouth, but it was great.

"You're always nervous when you've got a good mare like that, but we can't wait to go to Cheltenham. It's going to be Tuesday and that's all I can tell you. What race it's going to be we don't know at the moment."