Tom Marquand is “absolutely buzzing” at the prospect of being reunited with Addeybb in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

The William Haggas-trained eight-year-old has played a key part in the rider’s rise through the ranks, with the pair teaming up to win three Group Ones in Australia as well as the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2020. The Pivotal gelding was due for another trip to Australia earlier in the year, but a blood clot on his hock became infected and for a while there were genuine concerns about whether he would survive. Thankfully, Addeybb has made a full recovery and he is due to make his first competitive appearance in just over seven months in Thursday evening’s Group Three feature. “He looks fantastic and I’m absolutely buzzing to get back on him,” Marquand told Sky Sports Racing. “He’s an absolute star and you couldn’t find a better ride. It’s great to have him back and wonderful to see him in one piece and happy. Hopefully he comes back on the track and shows what he can do and shows what he’s shown in the past.”

