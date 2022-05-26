Read the Timeform report of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, which was won in scintillating style by the progressive Bay Bridge.

A Group 3 that has often been used as the starting point for an established star, not least by Sir Michael Stoute who had trained 10 previous winners of the race, among the best of them Workforce, who had won both the Derby and the Arc at three, that horse's performance on his four-year-old return the best in this race previously this century, that a runner with a very different profile could better that effort on his reappearance stamps Bay Bridge as a most exciting prospect, one who looks sure to be one of the stars of the summer, a threat to all in the best races at this trip.

Bay Bridge hadn't run above listed level in going unbeaten through a four-race campaign at three, though potential for better was clearly there and, looking in tremendous shape and to have done well physically, he showed it and then some on his return, looking one right out of the top drawer in scoring in scintillating fashion, a threat to all comers this summer, a possible clash with Baaeed in the International several steps down the road but one even now to dream about; in touch, effort over two furlongs out, led over a furlong out, quickened clear, impressive. Mostahdaf came into the race looking a potential star, but that took a mighty knock against one that evidently is, comprehensively outpointed by the winner after getting a start on him in the straight; tracked pace, travelled well, shaken up over two furlongs out, led briefly, left behind by winner approaching final furlong; given his overall profile, it would be foolish to write him off at a higher level, though connections may wish to avoid a rematch with the winner in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the Hardwicke an alternative engagement, though he would need to prove his stamina over an extra two furlongs.

Addeybb looked to be carrying conditions and duly shaped as if better for the run after seven months off, the market expecting as much, likely to come on for the run, but asking a lot for him to be back to his very best for Royal Ascot and a rematch with the winner; led, shaken up three furlongs out, headed two furlongs out, no extra final furlong. Dubai Future was below form after two months off, not up to this level essentially, in Britain at least; in touch, shaken up early in straight, left behind two furlongs out. Lord Glitters has been a grand servant to connections but he's likely to find this level in Britain a bit too much these days and he was below form after nearly three months off, his lack of Ascot entries a recognition of his current level; steadied at the start, in rear, shaken up three furlongs out, made no impression.