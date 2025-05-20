Brian Meehan relishing Irish 2000 Guineas challenge for Rashabar

Greenham runner-up to Jonquil on his seasonal return last month, Rashabar was originally pencilled in to run in the French 2000 Guineas but had to miss that intended engagement due to a temperature which has affected several horses in Meehan’s Manton stable.

However, the 2024 Coventry Stakes winner – who was second in two French Group 1s last season – is on target to contest Saturday’s Tattersalls-sponsored Classic at the Curragh.

Meehan told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He had a temperature before the French Guineas which was a shame really as he did a lot of his racing in France last year and it would have been nice to take him back there.

“But the Irish 2000 Guineas is a worthy alternative and it looks like a quality renewal.

“I think that he will get further than a mile in time and the Curragh is a very fair track.

“You have to be an optimist in this game; he hasn’t won a Group 1 yet but his form stacks up well against any of those who have.

“I’m thrilled with my guy and I’m looking forward to a wonderful summer with him."

Meehan has never hidden the high regard in which he holds the son of Holy Roman Emperor and is considering races over further than a mile – such as the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 5 – as potential targets further down the line.

He explained: “He’s a horse that has always shown all of the quality and characteristics of all the good ones I've had over the years.

“Physically he’s imposing but his temperament is excellent for all he is a bit of a character.

“Everything comes easily to him and he looks like a horse who has lots of class.

“The Eclipse is within the realms of possibility. The St James’s Palace [at Royal Ascot] would be the obvious place but if it looks like the Eclipse would suit him more then we would wait for that.

“We’d like to go back to France with him – he has a strong profile there – and we need to capitalise on that if we can.”