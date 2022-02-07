Leading jump jockey Brian Hughes hit 150 winners in a season for the first time thanks to a 83-1 four-timer at Carlisle.

The northern-based rider stretched his lead in the championship to 67 with victories on Skyhill, Lady Tremaine, Mackenberg and Maximilian. Hughes is well on course to regaining the top jockey crown he won in 2019-2020, and lost last year to Harry Skelton. Sam Twiston-Davies is doing best of the rest this campaign on 83. And Hughes is 4/7 to become only the fourth jockey to get to 200 after Peter Scudamore, Tony McCoy and Richard Johnson.

He was denied a fitting celebration on the final day of the season at Sandown two years, but that is likely to be put right on April 23. Hughes said: “It has always been my ambition to ride 150 winners and hopefully if I can stay fit and well, I could be champion jockey. “Although people are saying that is in the bag, I am not going to count my chickens. It is sport and anything can happen yet. If we were going into April, it might be mathematically impossible for the gap to close, but there is a long way in the championship to go. “Every year I ride the same. Every day I ride with the same hunger, I can’t be too complacent. My agent would love to get us to 200 winners for the season. I suppose it is possible, but I would need a lot of luck and for the horses to be in a similar form as they have been. “It would be great to have a Cheltenham Festival or Aintree winner too. If I can stay healthy and achieve one of these too, it would be a fantastic end to the season,” he told Great British Racing.

Hughes kicked off the day by setting a personal best of 147 for a season on the Alison Hamilton-trained Skyhill (3-1 favourite) in the ESK Handicap. He took his tally to 148 on evens favourite Lady Tremaine for Donald McCain in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle. McCain supplied Hughes’ treble courtesy of Mackenberg (13-8) in the Lune Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The Cheshire trainer’s Maximilian (3-1 favourite) brought up the jockey’s four-timer in the Lyne Open National Hunt Flat Race. McCain said: “Brian doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves. You see the number of rides and the number of winners, it’s phenomenal. Since AP (McCoy) and then Dickie (Johnson), it hasn’t happened. It’s a huge credit to him. “His family deserve a day out at Sandown. Hopefully he’ll get there in one piece and we’ll have a runner or two down there.”