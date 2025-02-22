Brian Hughes: I nearly gave up before joining 200-winners club

Hughes found himself joining a very select list of riders when securing the 2021/22 title with 204 winners, with only Peter Scudamore, AP McCoy and Richard Johnson previously achieving the feat.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Northern Irish jockey, who enjoyed a good start to his association with Howard Johnson and Andrea and Graham Wylie after moving to England, but then struggled the following season.

Hughes told Sporting Life in the fourth of their David Power Jockeys’ Cup podcast series: “I was fortunate to ride plenty of winners in my first three months – in my first six months I rode 11 winners which was more than I had ever ridden in a season!

“Graham Lee was stable jockey and would ride the likes of Inglis Drever so he would head south for the big rides and I would pick up the smaller ones up north.

“Then Graham left to go to Ferdy Murphy’s and Paddy Brennan came in and I just started to struggle.

“I was close to packing it in and going home because I wasn’t riding winners and I was struggling to pay the bills.

“I actually had a job lined up with Nigel Twiston-Davies down south, but then I got a few rides for John Wade and I just started getting rolling again that 2007/8 season so I didn’t want to leave the north.”