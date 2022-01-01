Get all the latest declarations for Cheltenham's New Year's Day card as Brewin'upastorm heads the field in the Relkeel.
Brewin’upastorm heads a field of seven in the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
Olly Murphy’s horse impressed at Aintree on his seasonal reappearance and he’s all set for his first run at Cheltenham since he unseated Richard Johnson in the 2020 Arkle over fences.
Heading the opposition is McFabulous for Paul Nicholls, a horse who won last season’s renewal when it took place at Kempton.
Willie Mullins fields an intriguing contender in Stormy Ireland, one of two mares in the race along with Paul Webber’s Indefatigable.
Guard Your Dreams, On The Blind Side and Dans Le Vent complete the field.
Venetia Williams’ L’Homme Presse will face eight rivals in the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase (registered as the Dipper) earlier on the card.
The seven-year-old took his record to two from two over fences at Ascot on December 18 and he’ll bid for Grade 2 glory under Charlie Deutsch.
Alex Hales’ Millers Bank is the highest-rated chaser in the race on 149 but he’s on a retrieval mission after unseating his rider at Newbury last time out.
The Glancing Queen is another unbeaten chaser lining up for Alan King, while Come On Teddy bids to take his own steeplechasing record to two from two for Tom George.
Oscar Elite shaped well on his chasing debut at this track before falling but drops in trip here after disappointing at Huntingdon on December 5.
Gladiateur Allen, Fantastikas, Gallyhill and Zurekin complete the line up.