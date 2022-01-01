Storm brewing in Relkeel

Brewin’upastorm heads a field of seven in the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Olly Murphy’s horse impressed at Aintree on his seasonal reappearance and he’s all set for his first run at Cheltenham since he unseated Richard Johnson in the 2020 Arkle over fences.

Heading the opposition is McFabulous for Paul Nicholls, a horse who won last season’s renewal when it took place at Kempton.

Willie Mullins fields an intriguing contender in Stormy Ireland, one of two mares in the race along with Paul Webber’s Indefatigable.

Guard Your Dreams, On The Blind Side and Dans Le Vent complete the field.