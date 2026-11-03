Brendan Powell on sidelines after breaking forearm in two places

He was riding Diamond Days in the Southern Contract Novices' Handicap Chase for Joe Tizzard when his partner crashed out at the first fence. The obstacle was omitted on the next circuit as the rider received treatment before being transferred to a local hospital.

In a Post on X Powell’s father Brendan, a former leading jockey himself, said: “Update on Brendan. Had a full body scan and thankfully all clear. But unfortunately has broken both bones in his forearm. They will require surgery hopefully tomorrow. He also has some lacerations to his face but only superficial."

The jockey had made a bright start to the current campaign, riding 26 winners at a strike-rate of 17%.