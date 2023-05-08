Trained by Charlie Appleby, Yibir enjoyed a fruitful campaign in 2021, culminating with successes in the Great Voltigeur, the Jockey Club Invitational at Belmont and the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.

He showed smart form again at four, finishing third in the Man o’War before winning the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket, but he has been off the track since that win in July.

Yibir helped put stablemate Flying Honours through his paces in a gallop at Newmarket on Friday.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted with Yibir as he has been off the track since winning the Princess of Wales’s Stakes on the July course last year.