Breeders' Cup Tips from Timeform analyst Jake Price

Timeform analyst Jake Price highlights his best bets for Keeneland including a tip for Saturday's Classic.

Fully Subscribed (Breeders’ Cup Distaff, 20:58 Keeneland Saturday)

Admittedly, from a Timeform ratings perspective, there may not be a great deal between the three runners that head the betting for this year’s Distaff, but there’s enough to believe that FULLY SUBSCRIBED is the answer to the puzzle. She hasn’t looked back since finishing second to the reopposing Nitrogen when that one routed the field in the Ogden Phipps earlier in the summer, winning her last three races, including the Spinster against two other rivals over this course and distance at the beginning of last month. The four-year-old has only raced ten times, with her trainer Chad Brown taking a patient approach with her, and there’s a feeling that she’s building up nicely to her biggest test yet.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗗 wins the G1 Juddmonte Spinster S. at Keeneland! 😍



The 4y/o filly gets back-to-back G1 wins for trainer Chad Brown with jockey Flavien Prat in the irons.#TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/d7SyfH1Brq — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) October 4, 2026

Forever Young (Breeders’ Cup Classic, 22:16 Keeneland Saturday)

FOREVER YOUNG is no stranger to gaining air miles and, after finishing third on both his visits to the US as a three-year-old in the 2024 Kentucky Derby and the Classic, gained his just desserts in beating Sierra Leone and Fierceness in last year’s running of this in typically gritty style. He’s had another light campaign, taking a second Saudi Cup earlier in the year and returning in September with a convincing win in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont, a race which one of his main rivals, the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont hero Sovereignty, missed due to a setback. Only Tiznow has his name on the Breeders’ Cup Classic role of honour as a dual winner, a back-to-back one at that, and now the reigning champ Forever Young can add his name to that list.