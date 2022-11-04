Views from connections ahead of the action at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday featuring the Turf and the Classic.

History awaits for unbeaten Flightline Flightline can race into equine immortality if he does what most people expect him to do in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday. If ever there was a horse to take the breath away, this is it. Talked about in America as perhaps the best since Secretariat, the John Sadler-trained colt is unbeaten in five starts and produced an incredible performance last time out. Stepping up to 10 furlongs for the first time, the son of Tapit sent clock-watchers into a frenzy, with a scarcely-believable time figure for the Pacific Classic at Del Mar and Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer the best part of 20 lengths in his wake. “He never has hidden his talent. He has always shown great ability from day one,” Sadler said. “He’s never disappointed us. We know we have a really super horse and we’re just enjoying the process as we go forward. “We’re looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup, you’ve got all kinds of terrific horses running on the day so we’re looking forward to it. “It’s a really good field, you have the ascending three-year-olds, Epicenter, Taiba and the Derby winner (Rich Strike). Then you have these older horses that are terrific, Life Is Good, Olympiad – a bunch of really nice horses. It’s going to be a good race, as far as the post (well) usually the post isn’t too big a worry, especially at this distance.”

Like everyone else, Sadler was in awe of his superstar’s run at Del Mar. He said: “I think you have to rate his race in the Pacific Classic as one of the great performances any thoroughbred has ever run. “Whether you pick Secretariat’s Belmont or any of those great Spectacular Bid races, whatever your favourite horse was of all time, his performance in that race was one of the best ever. As far as where he stands, that’s up for the pundits. He’s just a very good athlete, there’s no doubt about that. “He’s just an exceptional horse. He’s like LeBron James, who we have here out in LA, he’s a one-of-a-kind horse.” A victory at the weekend would be a second in the race for Sadler, after Accelerate in 2018. He added: “It would be great to win another one. I’ve got a top team behind me and they have been with me a long time.” Flightline is odds on for the Keeneland spectacular – but in Epicenter and Life Is Good he has worthy opponents. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Epicenter finished runner-up in the Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike and was second in the Preakness behind Early Voting. He resumed winning ways with a top-class effort in the Travers Stakes, and his trainer – who won the Classic with Gun Runner in the same colours in 2017 and has also been victorious with Curlin (2007) – is focussed only on victory. “It’s the world championship and the highest level of racing in the world where we are surrounded by top-class horses,” he said. “With Epicenter I think the task is as simple as getting to the wire first. He’s physically stronger than he’s ever been and his fastest race was his latest. He’s in the perfect peak of condition and ready to go faster. “After running a mile and a quarter in a deep race at Saratoga we’ve had time to see him produce some great work, and I’m really pleased how he’s trained on the track.” Life Is Good was favourite for last year’s Kentucky Derby, before injury intervened. He has since switched to Todd Pletcher from Bob Baffert, doing very little wrong, winning the Woodward Stakes in preparation for the Classic. Whether he can see out the mile and a quarter is the big question, as the petrol tank seemed to run agonisingly empty in the Dubai World Cup. Pletcher, however, is optimistic on that front. He said: “He’s a very, very gifted horse. Luckily he’s been very good from the gates and he’s got so much natural speed. We kind of envision him being forwardly-placed and not taking away anything that comes easily to him. “Going up against a horse like Flightline, who is so talented and also has natural speed – it makes for an interesting race.”

He went on: “It’s remarkable to us just how consistent he’s been, not only in his races, but in his training. He just trains well every day, he has good energy and enthusiasm every morning and in all this breezes since the first one we had with him a year and a half ago – they’ve all been outstanding. He’s just a special horse who comes out every day with his game face on. “We are eager to run on a real track, not like in Dubai, which was really deep that night. I think that played against him.” Bill Mott’s Olympiad was behind Life Is Good in the Whitney, but is another coming in off a Grade One success having taken the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga. Mott – trainer of the mighty Cigar – said: “He’s had a very good year, the only downfall was in the Whitney. The race was slightly unexplainable other than the fact that it was a very hot day, very hot, very humid – probably one of the hottest days we had here and he just seemed a little dull. “That’s the only excuse I could give him, he was getting the trip he needed early in the race and just didn’t fire. He did come back and rebound well four or five weeks later and win the Jockey Club Gold Cup. “I’m very pleased with him, he’s proven he’ll get the mile and a quarter and he’ll have to be good on the day because I think this is a very good Classic. It’s a great race, a great spectators’ race, being a racing fan and somebody who loves to watch good horses – I’m anxious to see the race. “I’m glad that I’m in there to be part of it, there’s a lot of speculation on what’s going to happen in the race. I’m like everybody else, I’m lucky enough to have a horse in the race, but I’m anxious to see what happens.”

Mishriff looking to go out on a high in Turf Frankie Dettori will be tasked with conjuring up some magic from stall 11 as Mishriff bids for a successful swansong in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland. John and Thady Gosden’s globetrotter has won big races in England, Dubai, France and Saudi Arabia throughout his career and will attempt to add America to his decorated CV before he heads to France to stand as a stallion. It has been a somewhat frustrating season for the son of Make Believe, who was slowly away and encountered trouble in running when second at Sandown in the Eclipse, before set the mammoth task of trying to take down Baaeed in defence of his Juddmonte International crown. The ground was against the five-year-old in both the Irish Champion Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but connections believe he has “got his mojo back” since arriving in Kentucky and are optimistic of one last day in the sun in the $4m contest. “It’s a bittersweet thing, it’s his last run before he goes off to stud and I’d love for him to get his head in front,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal. “It’s been a long season of seconds and thirds, but from what I’ve seen from being here he has got his mojo back, I think. Everyone says he looks great and to my eye he looks great, so let’s see if the final outing comes up with the Barathea result. “He seems to thrive on these long journeys, he’s strutting around the place like he owns it again and maybe that is what has been missing for part of the year. It would be a lovely ending and we deserve to be here, and we deserve to be competitive. “So far he hasn’t put a foot wrong out here and seems to have enjoyed it. Frankie has ridden him the last two days and seems happy with what’s underneath him so we can only hope.” Main Sequence (2014) and Highland Reel (2016) are the only two winners of the Turf from a double-figure stall in the past 10 years, but the Mishriff team are hopeful Dettori’s experience at the Breeders’ Cup can help navigate a winning passage from his wide draw in 11. “The draw is not ideal, but I think he will still have plenty of time,” continued Voute. “It (the draw) wasn’t ideal either in the Sheema Classic and that was a mile and a half, and I think the start was even closer to the bend. Looking at the make-up of the track there is plenty of time for Frankie to do his stuff – he has plenty of experience on these tracks and I’m sure John will leave things up to him. “Mishriff has been a fantastic horse for Prince Faisal and during lockdown he kept us all inspired and has taken us all round the world. It is bittersweet it is coming to an end – it has been a great to be involved in his journey and it is what keeps us all motivated. I thank Mishriff from the bottom of our hearts and I’m going to miss him.” The British challenge is headed by Charlie Appleby’s pair of Nations Pride and Rebel’s Romance as the Moulton Paddocks handler looks to not only enhance his own imperious Breeders’ Cup record but win the race for a second time following Yibir’s win in 2021. Both know what it takes to succeed overseas with Nations Pride a winner of both the Saratoga Derby and a Grade Three most recently, while his stablemate Rebel’s Romance is unbeaten in his last four, scoring in Germany the last twice. “For me you can’t fault what Nations Pride has achieved over here and while he’s not the finished model yet, we are where we want to be with him. He’s essentially a mile-and-a-quarter horse who will get a mile and a half round here,” said Appleby. “In contrast Rebel’s Romance is a solid mile-and-a-half horse who doesn’t have the same level of acceleration and it will be more of an effort for him to be going around two turns.” Aidan O’Brien has tasted plenty of success in the race and saddles two as he searches for win number seven. The master of Ballydoyle is putting his trust in last year’s runner-up Broome who will once again be partnered by Irad Ortiz Jr, while one-time Derby candidate Stone Age is the mount of Ryan Moore. The Europeans have won this seven times in the last 10 years and hold an obvious strong hand once again, but the best of the home contingent may well be Bill Mott’s War Like Goddess. The five-year-old was beaten less than a length when third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at this meeting last year and arrives having won three of her last four outings. “She’s been very competitive with whoever we’ve thrown her in with, she was probably as good as anybody in the Flower Bowl. She didn’t win that day, but she was trapped down inside and just really didn’t get the trip, she was the victim of an extremely slow pace that day,” said Mott. “Other than that, she always shows up and comes and runs her race, she displayed her talent the other day against the boys. Of course, there’s going to be new shooters and we’re going to have some horses from Europe, all the best will be there so it’s going to be another fun race. “She’s a really good filly, she’s very special and I’m anxious to see how she does against this group. We chose the 12-furlong race against the boys because of the distance, rather than going to the Filly & Mare Turf which is only a mile and three-sixteenths at Keeneland. We just felt that she is probably better at the longer distance and able to compete with better horses at that trip.”

All eyes on Classic-winning Nashwa and Hollie Doyle in Filly & Mare Nashwa carries the mantle of one of Europe’s bankers in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday. The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old has already won the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) and Nassau Stakes in a successful season and came close to adding a third Group One in the Prix de l’Opera last time out. Owned by Imad Al Sagar, she is ridden by Hollie Doyle as his retained jockey and before racing on Friday only two female riders have been successful at the meeting, Julie Krone and Rosie Napravnik. Doyle is no stranger to breaking new ground, though, and now regularly rides over 100 winners a season and continues to add major victories to her CV, with 2022 another successful season. “It is a dream for any jockey to win a Classic, so for Hollie to achieve that at 25 made me very happy and proud,” said Al Sagar. “Her discipline and love for her job is what makes her so good. Hollie is a very dedicated jockey, and she is very disciplined from all angles, and she loves her job. “She is a very positive person. She looks at the positive side of everything and is always looking forward to her next ride. That eagerness for success has paid off.” Al Sagar’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe enjoyed plenty of great Breeders’ Cup moments in his former role with Juddmonte, watching the likes of Banks Hill, Arrogate, Midday and Enable all win at the meeting. “All is good, she travelled out well, she’s settled in well and done a couple of rounds on the training track,” said Grimthorpe. “She looks happy with Hollie and she’s good to go. “I always enjoy coming to this meeting, the Breeders’ Cup is a huge occasion and it’s always a privilege to be here, especially with good horses. I love it. “I’ve got some great memories of coming to this meeting, I’ve had some great times and I’m hoping there are more to come. “She’s drawn nicely (three), but there’s no point having a good draw and not breaking well, she needs to use it.” In the next stall on her outside is Joseph O’Brien’s Above The Curve. A Group One winner herself in the Prix Saint-Alary, she was just a short head behind Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera and John Velazquez takes the ride. “She handled Chester back in the spring and was perhaps unlucky not to win on only her third start,” said O’Brien. “She’s very imposing, a big beauty I would say, but she is still a baby. “I hope she will handle the track. She’s not slow but may be outpaced early on. But she will be staying on at the finish.” O’Brien’s father, Aidan, runs two in Oaks winner Tuesday and Toy. Another European runner is James Ferguson’s Mise En Scene, who finished a four-length 10th in the Juvenile Fillies Turf last year. She will be ridden by Cieren Fallon, whose father Kieren enjoyed plenty of success in America. With James Ferguson not in America immediately after his trip to watch his Deauville Legend finish a meritorious fourth in the Melbourne Cup it was left to his father, John, a former trainer and racing manager to Godolphin to say: “She was unplaced in last year’s Juvenile Fillies, but had a wide draw which proved disastrous. “I think she can run really well this time and belie her odds of upwards of 33-1.” Chas Brown fields a strong squad for the home team with Rougir, In Italian and Virginia Joy all running.

Kinross looking to keep fabulous winning streak going Kinross looks to cap a fine season and take his winning streak to five when he lines up in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland. Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal season and has looked unstoppable since beginning his victorious run at York in the summer. A win at Doncaster soon followed and having bagged Group One glory in the Prix de la Foret, he successfully dropped back in trip to double his top-table tally at Ascot in the British Champions Sprint Stakes. European raiders have a fine record in this race and have taken home the prize at three of the last four Breeders’ Cups. Kinross is part of a strong travelling contingent once again, although connections respect fellow UK-trained runner Modern Games, who heads the betting. “The horse has got here in magnificent form, he couldn’t have travelled any better and he couldn’t be any better in himself,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to owner Marc Chan. “The course is definitely good to firm, but he has performed on that ground this year. Modern Games is the horse to beat that’s for sure, but we wouldn’t be embarrassed to finish second to him. “Since Dubai (early 2021) he’s never really run a bad race – even though he finished down the field at Ascot (British Champions Sprint, 2021), he wasn’t beaten that far at Royal Ascot (Platinum Jubilee Stakes, 2022). He was unlucky to get beaten at Goodwood, similar in his first race of this year at Haydock and I’m lucky to be involved with such a horse.” If Kinross is to strike in Kentucky, the five-year-old and his regular partner Frankie Dettori will have to overcome being posted wide in stall 13. However, McCalmont does not have to delve too far into the record books for examples of that being far from a burden and is confident the draw will have no bearing on the result. He added: “I think if you look at the likes of Karakontie (2014) and Six Perfections (2003), they both won from 13 or 14 and it’s better than being stuck down the rail that’s for sure. I don’t worry about the draw at all and he’s more than capable of working that out. “It’s a privilege to be here and it’s been a long year for him so it could be one race too many, but let’s keep our fingers crossed and he’s in great form.” It is not just the Kinross team who believe Modern Games has a fine chance of adding a second Breeders’ Cup race to his CV and his all-conquering handler Charlie Appleby rates him as the “best of our runners at the meeting” as the master of Moulton Paddocks looks to improve his own stellar record at the end-of-year showpiece. “He’s been there, he’s done it, he is the ultimate professional,” Appleby told the Godolphin website. “He looks great here in the barn. We sent him on the turf for a canter (Wednesday), just to let him get a feel of the track. “There are no negatives with him. Physically, he is a neat horse. He has a nice draw and the two-turn mile at Keeneland is going to suit him. He is a typical Dubawi in that at this stage of his career he is strengthening all the time. “He is stronger and better now than he was when he was third in the French Derby in June. I feel he is the best of our runners at the meeting. He has plenty going for him.” Todd Pletcher’s Annapolis is the shortest priced of the home challenge with Chad Brown’s pair of Regal Glory and Domestic Spending also respected. Fellow US-trained entrants Smooth Like Straight and Ivar finished second and third respectively behind Space Blues at Del Mar 12 months ago, but there appears to be much stronger depth to the overseas team this year. As well as Kinross and Modern Games, it also includes Aidan O’Brien’s 2020 champion Order of Australia, Foret and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Malavath, Charlie Hills’ Pogo and Ed Walker’s Dreamloper – who is set to head to the sales after her lap of the Lexington turf. The daughter of Lope De Vega beat Order Of Australia by more than five lengths when winning the Prix du Moulin in the summer and Walker is upbeat on her chance. “She’s doing great, and I think we got lucky with the draw,” said Walker. “Round here straight into that bend you don’t want to be high, and we drew three. “It’s a potentially big result because I truly think if she breaks and has a good run round, she will prove hard to beat. “Her coat has grown but it’s still gleaming, and the girl that rides her and adores her Molly Stratton is very happy with her. “There is no rain forecast, which means she will have her ground, and it’s good to hear Kieran Shoemark has been passed fit to ride her. It’s been a very good relationship between jockey and filly.”