Breeders' Cup preview: Warm Heart fancied to go well in Turf

Timeform's Billy Nash wouldn't be surprised to see Aidan O'Brien switch Warm Heart to the Breeders' Cup Turf rather than the Fillies & Mares' equivalent at Santa Anita in the autumn.

The master of Ballydoyle was quick to suggest his charge was heading for America after her win in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York last week and Nash feels she has the ideal profile to make a major impact at the meeting. “I don’t follow US racing all that closely but at the weekend there was a Grade One mile-and-a-half race run at Saratoga and it was won by Bolshoi Ballet. He’d have no chance of winning a Group One over that trip this side of the Atlantic so it would suggest to me the turf category in the States isn’t that deep at the moment," he reasoned. “I think Warm Heart is absolutely crying out for those sort of races. You can put her Irish Oaks run purely down to the ground even though she won her maiden back in spring on heavy going, that was against lesser opposition. Click here to listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast