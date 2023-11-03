Breeders' Cup preview: How solid are the big-race favourites?

Another one defending last year’s crown. Hasn’t quite gone on as expected after winning on return, beaten twice in her next three starts. She couldn’t live with Echo Zulu when runner-up last time, but that rival’s absent here. However, she’s more consistent than most she’s up against in this.

The defending champion with an emotional back-story attached. He’s also the highest rated horse in North America on Timeform ratings. Has only been beaten twice in the last two seasons and his task in this contest has been made a little easier with two prominent scratchings earlier in the week.

9.10 – Breeders’ Cup Distaff – Idiomatic

Idiomatic has developed into a high-class performer this season, winning seven of her eight starts. Dominated in a pair of Grade 1 events the last twice. The downside is she’s been on the go for quite a while. As far as the competition goes, a few of these either have to take a step forward on form or need some rejuvenation. Keep an eye out for her as well, she’s a massive physical specimen!

Verdict: With

10.40 – Breeders’ Cup Classic – Arabian Knight

Front runner who’s won three of his four starts, including a breakthrough Grade 1 when last seen in September. Remains to be seen as to just how good he could be and looks the rightful favourite in this spot now with Arcangelo out of the race. However, this isn’t a strong renewal by any means, the middle-distance division lacking an outstanding performer, and it does look an open race.

Verdict: Against

00.00 - Breeders' Cup Sprint ELITE POWER

Yet another dirt performer coming back to defend their crown. His unbeaten streak came to an end at eight after he was beaten by the reopposing Gunite last time. He was giving that rival plenty of weight then and will be better off at level weights here. It’s another weak contest all told and it would take something special to defeat him if he’s on song.

Verdict: With