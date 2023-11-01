Sporting Life
Malathaat (left) sticks her neck out to win (courtesy of Breeders' Cup)
Who is the best of the home team at the Breeders' Cup?

Breeders' Cup Podcast: Who are the American stars?

By Sporting Life
10:10 · THU November 02, 2023

Timeform international experts Mark Milligan and Jake Price with the pick of the home team at the Breeders' Cup and their best bets across the two days.

David Ord hosts and the duo provide their insight on the Classic, juvenile division, best of the European raiders and much more.

For all that and more fresh Breeders' Cup insight click on the link below...

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

