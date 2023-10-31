Breeders' Cup news: John Gosden duo work at Santa Anita

Two of the best turf horses in Europe will represent Gosden and his son Thady in the Filly & Mare Turf and the 12-furlong Turf respectively.

Inspiral has won her last two outings in Group One company, while Mostahdaf has been rerouted after the ground turned testing at Ascot on Champions Day.

His victories in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International were unquestionably two of the best displays of the season by any horse.

“The horses have been in a dark room with no natural light since they arrived and both Inspiral and Mostahdaf were very pleased to be out,” said Gosden.

“Mostahdaf fancied his pony and thought it was good fun, he will love being a stallion next year. He has a good turn of foot and is a good-looking son of Frankel.”