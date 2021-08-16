The son of Australia led home an unprecedented one-two-three for the Ballydoyle trainer when beating Circus Maximus and Lope Y Fernandez in the 2020 Mile at Keeneland, despite being one of the outsiders of the field and a spare ride for French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot on that occasion.

He hasn't quite been able to match the same level of form this time around, adding just one victory to his tally when taking a Curragh Group Two over seven furlongs on July 18.

Speaking on a Breeders' Cup media conference call on Wednesday evening, O'Brien confirmed the scratching and promptly pointed at retirement to stud as the next likely port of call.

He said: "He probably won't get to race again, he's had a small fracture and was going to get a pin put in it this morning.

"The operation and everything went well and he'll go off to stud now."