Order Of Australia has suffered an injury in the build-up to his Breeders' Cup Mile defence, trainer Aidan O'Brien ruling him out of Del Mar and calling time on his racing career.
The son of Australia led home an unprecedented one-two-three for the Ballydoyle trainer when beating Circus Maximus and Lope Y Fernandez in the 2020 Mile at Keeneland, despite being one of the outsiders of the field and a spare ride for French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot on that occasion.
He hasn't quite been able to match the same level of form this time around, adding just one victory to his tally when taking a Curragh Group Two over seven furlongs on July 18.
Speaking on a Breeders' Cup media conference call on Wednesday evening, O'Brien confirmed the scratching and promptly pointed at retirement to stud as the next likely port of call.
He said: "He probably won't get to race again, he's had a small fracture and was going to get a pin put in it this morning.
"The operation and everything went well and he'll go off to stud now."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.