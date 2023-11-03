Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint report | Big Evs lands big win for Mick Appleby

Big Evs landed Mick Appleby the biggest win of his training career as he ran out a dominant winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

The son of Blue Point, sent off 100/30, broke well from stall four under Tom Marquand and quickly made his way to the front along with fellow Royal Ascot winner Crimson Advocate. As they turned into the home straight Big Evs took charge of the contest and as Crimson Advocate faded out of the places it was Appleby's runner who came home first in a quick time. Another Royal Ascot winner Valiant Force ran on into second as the European raiders finished 1-2-3 with Ralph Beckett's Starlust running on for third under Frankie Dettori.

Marquand said: "He's a champion, he's taken it all in his stride and it was a proper buzz to be on board him today. "As we levelled up he was never getting beat. Plan A was to go forward but they were going pretty quick, but I was happy on the three-deep trail as I was happy to build momentum. "The credit goes to everyone else as it's very easy to ride horses like this on a fast track." Like Marquand, Appleby, who is based in Rutland, was securing his first Breeders’ Cup success and it was also a first victory at the highest level for the trainer. He admitted he had his sights set on Breeders’ Cup glory following Big Evs’ Goodwood win at the beginning of August. He said: “Everything went perfectly to plan and I still can’t believe it. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. When he came off the bend, he kicked again. It’s such a massive achievement for our small yard and the whole team. “This was the aim since he won at Goodwood but I think he’ll have a break now.”

Big Evs wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint