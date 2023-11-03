Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint report | Big Evs lands big win for Mick Appleby

Big Evs landed Mick Appleby the biggest win of his training career as he ran out a dominant winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.
The son of Blue Point, sent off 100/30, broke well from stall four under Tom Marquand and quickly made his way to the front along with fellow Royal Ascot winner Crimson Advocate.
As they turned into the home straight Big Evs took charge of the contest and as Crimson Advocate faded out of the places it was Appleby's runner who came home first in a quick time.
Another Royal Ascot winner Valiant Force ran on into second as the European raiders finished 1-2-3 with Ralph Beckett's Starlust running on for third under Frankie Dettori.
Marquand said: "He's a champion, he's taken it all in his stride and it was a proper buzz to be on board him today.
"As we levelled up he was never getting beat. Plan A was to go forward but they were going pretty quick, but I was happy on the three-deep trail as I was happy to build momentum.
"The credit goes to everyone else as it's very easy to ride horses like this on a fast track."
Like Marquand, Appleby, who is based in Rutland, was securing his first Breeders’ Cup success and it was also a first victory at the highest level for the trainer.
He admitted he had his sights set on Breeders’ Cup glory following Big Evs’ Goodwood win at the beginning of August.
He said: “Everything went perfectly to plan and I still can’t believe it.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet. When he came off the bend, he kicked again. It’s such a massive achievement for our small yard and the whole team.
“This was the aim since he won at Goodwood but I think he’ll have a break now.”
Owner Paul Teasdale was full of emotion following the victory of Big Evs, who is named after his late friend.
He explained: “My great friend Paul Evans died of lung cancer a year ago and his nickname was Big Evs.
“When I bought this horse in March, I was looking for something that could do well in memory of Paul and the rest is history.
“I wasn’t sure where our horse was early but when he came round the bend, I could see he still had plenty left.”
There was no luck for the European runners later on in the Juvenile Fillies' Turf as Chad Brown's Hard To Justify landed the spoils under Flavien Prat.
Donnacha O'Brien's Porta Fortuna was narrowly beaten in second but Carla's Way endured a wide trip for Simon & Ed Crisford and finished out of the placings.
Content finished with a flourish in fourth having been sat near the rear of the field, but Carla’s Way was unplaced after racing on the outside of the pack and dropping away in the straight.
James Doyle rode Carla’s Way and thought the filly failed to produce her best effort.
He said: “She jumped like her usual self but was keen all the way down the back. On the bend she lugged out and I feel we can draw a line through it.”
There was a double for stallion Justify on the night as Just F Y I won the NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' on the dirt track.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org