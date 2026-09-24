Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint plan for Charlie Appleby trained Nabati

The Newmarket handler has earmarked the $1 million contest, which he won back in 2022 with Mischief Magic, as the next target for the son of Night Of Thunder.

After suffering defeat as an even-money favourite in the Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes, the Godolphin-owned colt showed his true colours with victory in the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Following that successm Appleby believes Nabati more than merits a place on his Breeders’ Cup team sheet, which will also include the likes of Notable Speech.

Appleby said: “Nabati will go to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. I think the style of the race will suit him. He might be a touch slow from the gate, but he finishes off strongly as he likes something to run at.

“He was tough in the Mill Reef. We were better off with the third (Arapaho Gold) from when they met before so we went there with a bit of confidence.

“We backed him up quickly after Doncaster as we felt he came out of the race well and that the step back to the six furlongs would suit him.

“He is hardy, even in his run style, as he put his ears back and had a go at it at the finish, where he had to be tough, and that bought him his ticket to the Breeders’ Cup."

While Nabati might not have future Classic aspirations like his stablemates Desert Castle and Musical Times, Appleby believes that he has more than enough quality to make his presence felt on his debut at the top table.

He added: “I think realistically he is probably just below that top echelon, but at the end of the day you can only beat what is around, and he has done it.

“He had to go and win that to justify getting a slot in America. As always you don’t want to turn up to the Breeders’ Cup with a horse that is not quite there as otherwise you will get lost.

“What he achieved in the Mill Reef puts him firmly in the picture of being a legitimate runner."

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