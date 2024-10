Breeders' Cup interview: Christopher Head on Ramatuelle

And now he takes aim at the great prize himself with a star filly of his own, Prix de La Foret winner Ramatuelle.

After all his father Freddy won the Breeders' Cup Mile three times with the brilliant Goldikova.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.