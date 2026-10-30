Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday: Sun Goddess, Libertango and Haffner star at Keeneland

A review of the pick of the action from Keeneland on the opening night of the Breeders' Cup as Sun Goddess, Libertango and Haffner shone for Europe.

Sun Goddess produced a sparkling performance to win the John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Sioux Nation was winning for the seventh time at the end of a sensational two-year-old campaign and picked up her fourth top-level success with the minimum of fuss. Sun Goddess was drawn in stall nine but was swiftly away from the stalls and sat in second before Moore asked her to quicken on the final bend. The response was immediate and she swiftly put daylight between herself and the chasing pack, with Sun Goddess coming home around four lengths in front of the staying on Green Empress (12/1). Johnny Murtagh's 16/1 chance Curracloe finished third. Sun Goddess was O'Brien and Moore third victory in the mile contest, having also claimed top spot with Meditate in 2022 and Lake Victoria in 2024. Paddy Power make the winner 6/4 (from 7/4) for the 1000 Guineas in the spring and Moore feels there could be more to come, saying: "It's hard to know where the bottom of her is but she's had a brilliant year. I don't think you saw the best of her today. "What she's done this year is very unique - four Group 1s and nine starts. "She was still a bit idle there, she's probably two or three levels above them. Joseph's filly was second again, that's how it has been all year." "She's a special filly and Ryan gave her a super ride. She's very special," said O'Brien. "Her mind and athleticism, the way she moves, the speed she has – everything about her. Ryan rode her very forward and uncomplicatedly. She’s very different and the way she moves her body, it’s all the package. She’s by Sioux Nation, who’s probably the most underrated stallion in the world.”

A VERY special filly! 🌟



Sun Goddess dazzles in the John Deere @BreedersCup Juvenile Fillies Turf! 🏆🇺🇸#BC26 pic.twitter.com/lX7v8B6TFz — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2026

O'Brien and Moore combined to great effect again with Haffner in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, the trainer claiming his ninth career success in the mile contest. Moore once again picked up a prominent position just in behind the leaders and the 7/2 chance stayed on strongly after taking up the running to hold the fast-finishing 5/2 favourite Folsom Blues comfortably at bay. Avec Toi was third at 15/2 for trainer Christopher Head.

Haffner (green silks) holds Folsom Blues at bay

"He's an Acomb winner, a Royal Lodge winner, a very classy horse. I'm so delighted, very special," said O'Brien. "Peter (Brant, joint-owner) is here which makes it extra-special. He's a very good horse and he stays, he's a typical Justify. That was a good race, they went solid all the way. I'm so delighted for everybody." Haffner was cut to 16/1 (from 33s) for next year's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Loughnane steps in last minute Libertango got the European contingent and favourite-backers off to the perfect start at the Breeders' Cup as Billy Loughnane and George Boughey enjoyed their first winners at the meeting in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. The daughter of No Nay Never has enjoyed a stellar two-year-old season with wins at Royal Ascot and York's Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, and she went one better than when beaten into second behind Sun Goddess in last month's Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. Libertango raced in mid-pack behind a fierce early tempo and although Loughnane, who was only confirmed for the ride less than an hour before the off, had to switch out wide on the run into the home straight, she had enough in the tank to come home in front from the staying on Hell Of A Spin. Harper's Corner passed the post in third but was the subject of a stewards' enquiry have appeared to cause interference earlier in the five and a half-furlong contest. Mussab, the Cornwallis Stakes winner representing Richard and Peter Fahey, ran on well from the rear to finish fourth. Mussab was later promoted a place after Harper's Corner and jockey Paco Lopez were stripped of third.

A MASSIVE moment for George Boughey! 👏#BC26 pic.twitter.com/Dr4ZaFPycK — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2026

The winner was trimmed to 6/1 (from 8s) for next summer's Commonwealth Cup. Loughnane said: "I don't know what to say. I've ridden this filly in every single piece of work she's done and in every race. It's been awful. I rode her out yesterday knowing someone else was going to ride her today. "A big thanks to George for keeping faith in me and putting me back on - it was literally 45 minutes ago I was able to get it [the weight] off. She's got such a great racing brain and she hit the line fantastic."

Libertango is home in front at Keeneland

Boughey said: "Fundamentally, Flavien was meant to ride the horse and it was a very late decision. Billy has ridden the horse all year and he text me when he got off the track saying he weighed in a hell of a lot lighter than he thought he was going to be. I just want to say... apologies to Flavien, it was probably one of his better mounts of the day. "She's a filly who has progressed all year and the race was mapped out for her, even from Royal Ascot it was always the plan to come here. It wasn't a huge surprise that she was able to put in a performance like that today but first time around a bend it was pretty different for her and I thought Billy gave her as beautiful ride." On a fine night for the market leaders, Emphatic galloped her rivals into the ground in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies. Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione and trained by Irishman Brendan Walsh, the 9/4 favourite had a huge lead by the turn for home and held on to beat Miss Monica, who was slowly away and left with far too much to do to bridge the gap on the impressive winner. Bob Baffert's hot favourite (4/5) Hughes also kept his unblemished record intact. He came under pressure a long way from home but kept finding for Flavien Prat and galloped on relentlessly to beat American History. Hughes is already favourite for the 2027 Kentucky Derby and Baffert said: "Sometimes it can look easy, but easy ain't easy. I never knew how good this horse was until today because he's never been in a battle, but he battled. "This horse has never been asked to do that so you never know how he's going to respond. A great performance."