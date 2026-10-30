Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday review: Billy Loughnane strikes on Libertango

A review of the pick of the action from Keeneland on the opening night of the Breeders' Cup.
Libertango got the European contingent and favourite-backers off to the perfect start at the Breeders' Cup as Billy Loughnane and George Boughey enjoyed their first winners at the meeting in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.
The daughter of No Nay Never has enjoyed a stellar two-year-old season with wins at Royal Ascot and York's Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, and she went one better than when beaten into second behind Sun Goddess in last month's Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.
Libertango raced in mid-pack behind a fierce early tempo and although Loughnane, who was only confirmed for the ride less than an hour before the off, had to switch out wide on the run into the home straight, she had enough in the tank to come home in front from the staying on Hell Of A Spin. Harper's Corner passed the post in third but was the subject of a stewards' enquiry have appeared to cause interference earlier in the five and a half-furlong contest. Mussab, the Cornwallis Stakes winner representing Richard and Peter Fahey, ran on well from the rear to finish fourth.
Mussab was later promoted a place after Harper's Corner and jockey Paco Lopez were stripped of third.
The winner was trimmed to 6/1 (from 8s) for next summer's Commonwealth Cup.
Loughnane said: "I don't know what to say. I've ridden this filly in every single piece of work she's done and in every race. It's been awful. I rode her out yesterday knowing someone else was going to ride her today.
"A big thanks to George for keeping faith in me and putting me back on - it was literally 45 minutes ago I was able to get it [the weight] off. She's got such a great racing brain and she hit the line fantastic."
Boughey said: "Fundamentally, Flavien was meant to ride the horse and it was a very late decision. Billy has ridden the horse all year and he text me when he got off the track saying he weighed in a hell of a lot lighter than he thought he was going to be. I just want to say... apologies to Flavien, it was probably one of his better mounts of the day.
"She's a filly who has progressed all year and the race was mapped out for her, even from Royal Ascot it was always the plan to come here. It wasn't a huge surprise that she was able to put in a performance like that today but first time around a bend it was pretty different for her and I thought Billy gave her as beautiful ride."
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