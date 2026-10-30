Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday review: Billy Loughnane strikes on Libertango

A review of the pick of the action from Keeneland on the opening night of the Breeders' Cup.

Libertango got the European contingent and favourite-backers off to the perfect start at the Breeders' Cup as Billy Loughnane and George Boughey enjoyed their first winners at the meeting in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. The daughter of No Nay Never has enjoyed a stellar two-year-old season with wins at Royal Ascot and York's Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, and she went one better than when beaten into second behind Sun Goddess in last month's Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. Libertango raced in mid-pack behind a fierce early tempo and although Loughnane, who was only confirmed for the ride less than an hour before the off, had to switch out wide on the run into the home straight, she had enough in the tank to come home in front from the staying on Hell Of A Spin. Harper's Corner passed the post in third but was the subject of a stewards' enquiry have appeared to cause interference earlier in the five and a half-furlong contest. Mussab, the Cornwallis Stakes winner representing Richard and Peter Fahey, ran on well from the rear to finish fourth. Mussab was later promoted a place after Harper's Corner and jockey Paco Lopez were stripped of third.

A MASSIVE moment for George Boughey! 👏#BC26 pic.twitter.com/Dr4ZaFPycK — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2026