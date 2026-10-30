Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday: Libertango an American breakthrough for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane

“What are the American turf horses like today?” I ask an American writer.

“Shit,” he replies, without a moment of hesitation.

I hope he’s right. It’s a long way to carry Yorkshire tea bags if we don’t get a winner on the board.

I make an attempt to use the American betting machines and fall short at the first hurdle – not having a physical card, after leaving it in a restaurant on the first night – so text fellow Sporting Life journalist David Massey, who assures me that my credit is good and I didn’t need to send him the fiver straight away. My tea habit far outweighs any gambling problem at this stage, but we might increase the stakes tomorrow.

There’s time to peruse the food offerings (incredible), take in the atmosphere (infectious) and work out how to move from the paddock to trackside in a timely manner (impossible).

Then, I open X and the world turns upside down.

Matt Chapman announces on social media that Billy Loughnane has managed to get down to 8st 7lb and will now ride Libertango which creates chaos in the press room. No-one can quite work out whether it’s possible to change jockeys with 45 minutes to go without credible reason or dire consequences.

I sidle over to the American turf contingent to beg access to their Equibase accounts and the news is confirmed: Billy Loughnane replaces Flavien Prat on Libertango in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

“Maybe you can in Kentucky?” says an American journalist with a shrug.

It’s definitely Billy Loughnane who strides out of the weighing room ahead of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and the crowd chant ‘Billy, Billy, Billy!’ as he mounts Libertango, looking... well, thin.

She deals with the trumpeting fanfare, moves quietly to the stalls and breaks in reasonable fashion. It’s more than we can hope for, until the words ‘Libertango has seven lengths to make up on the leader’ echo around the grandstand.

I’ve still not worked out where the winning post is and it seems impossible that Libertango can get there, as she creeps ever closer, moving towards leader Hell Of A Spin with every stride.

The field flash by the winners’ circle and she’s alongside, then ahead, then mayhem.