A review of the action from day one of the 2025 Breeders' Cup at Del Mar.

Donnacha O'Brien teams up with Murphy for maiden BC success Donnacha O'Brien joined his father and brother as a Breeders' Cup winner after his outsider Balantina roared to Grade 1 John Deere Juvenile Fillies Turf glory under an inspired Oisin Murphy at Del Mar on Friday. The daughter of Ten Sovereigns came into the meeting with a one from five record and was beaten nine lengths in a Group 2 behind Composing at the Curragh last time. Sent off 14/1 with the British bookmakers and bigger locally, Murphy gave the two-year-old a brilliant ride, diving to the inside after slightly missing the kick and he stuck to the rail throughout saving ground on the inner. At the top of the straight it was clear his filly was still full of running and as he darted for the inside of the front-running Ground Support it was soon all over as Balantina powered clear. Andrew Balding's Pacific Mission stayed on for second to ensure a one-two for the Europeans.

2025 John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf - Balantina

Donnacha said: "This is very special. It was fantastic. Precise is a champion filly so when she was scratched it made it a little bit easier for us, but it's incredible. Oisin was majestic on her. She was slow away but when he got her on the rail he had the luck and had enough filly beneath to go and win the race so it’s brilliant.” A delighted Murphy added: “She probably ran a bit tired last time at the Curragh but she was just beaten on the line when Tom (Marquand) rode her at Deauville and she was beaten by a filly, the best two-year-old French filly (Green Spirit). If she didn’t run disappointing at the Curragh she’d have been the favourite. “Irad (Ortiz Jr.) broke inside me but he didn’t have a great start and I was able to get up inside him and save ground on the first turn. Got in the back of the favourite (Ultimate Love) and when he switched out turning in I was able to go up the inside, but I had the horse though. She’s a great athlete and that’s why she was able to handle the track so well.” Balding said of Pacific Mission: “She got up to be second and it was a terrific run. Obviously our hands were a little bit tied with the draw (post 12), but Colin (Keane) did a wonderful job, given the circumstances. She’ll be a good filly for next year.”

O'Brien out of luck in opener Aidan O'Brien's march towards his own world record for Group/Grade 1 wins in a year hit a snag on day one of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar. The Ballydoyle handler needs four more top-level wins in 2025 to beat his record of 28 set in 2017 but his hot favourite for the Juvenile Fillies' Turf, Precise, was scratched due to a cough and then he was out of luck in the Juvenile Turf Sprint. His True Love was sent off favourite but she was caught six wide under Wayne Lordan as Cy Fair landed Breeders' Cup glory for George Weaver under Irad Ortiz Jr. True Love could only manage eighth and stablemate Mission Central was only 10th, but O'Brien's Brussels ran a great race in second under Christophe Soumillon after missing the break. The Belgian didn't panic and held up the son of Wootton Bassett in last in the early exchanges before scything his way through the field. It was too little too late as Cy Fair got first run, Brussels closing to within a length at the line with James Owen's Aspect Island third under Frankie Dettori in his final Breeders' Cup.

Great ride! CY FAIR wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint!

Weaver said: "I can’t describe it. It’s why we all get in the game. It's hard to win these big races like this, and it's my first Breeders’ Cup. We've had a great year, and I'm thankful to my staff, thankful to all the clients that supported me. We've got some nice horses, and she's one of the top ones. "She's been a bullet all year long. Frankly, I don't know how she got beat the second time we ran her in a stake. But she looked fantastic at Woodbine, like a super, special horse. She came over here and did it against the best in the world. We’re thrilled." O'Brien said: “Brussels ran a very good race. I think the start, when he missed it a tad and got back a little bit, lost the race for him. He still ran very well. True Love (8th) just found the turns strange and maybe just found everything a bit sharp for her, really. Mission Central (10th) ran well and Dylan was happy with him. He said maybe he wanted more distance. There will be more to come with him. He said he was three-wide and would have preferred to be tucked in a little bit more, but ultimately ran well.” Soumillion said of the runner-up: "He ran really well. If he could break a bit better I think he would have had a chance to fight for the win but he ran a great race. I was born in Brussels so it’s a big frustration! I was hoping I could do something great with him but second place is very good." Owen was happy with the run of Aspect Island in third: “A great run, I’m delighted. He’s improving with every run and today was another career best. Frankie gave him a great ride up the rail in the early part of the race. He had a good position to then make his challenge up the stretch.” Dettori added: “I don’t know why I’m giving up after that! He ran a great race, everything went well and no real excuse. He’s improving all the time and I would have taken third this morning.”

Super win in Juvenile Fillies Super Corredora held off a late bid from Explora to post a three-quarter-length victory in the 42nd running of the $2 million NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Trained by John Sadler and ridden by Hector Berrios, Super Corredora completed the 1 1/16 miles over a fast track in 1:43.71. It is the first Breeders’ Cup victory for Berrios and the fourth for Sadler. Super Corredora outraced Explora and La Wally to the first turn and set fractions of 22.42 and 45.63 while maintaining a clear advantage. She maintained that edge into the stretch and had enough to hold off Explora with Percy’s Bar another three lengths back in third. Sadler said: “She’s a filly we had really high hopes for. We always expected she could get two turns. She has a beautiful stride. It didn’t go smooth this summer. The first time she drew the one and didn’t really get it. She improved in the second and she’s improved every time. We’re in our own backyard. "We weren’t sure we were going to run but we trained her a little bit here and she trained well and here we are.”