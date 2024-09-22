Breeders’ Cup coming into focus for Symbol Of Strength

Third as an 80/1 shot for the Gimcrack at York, Adrian Keatley’s youngster proved that effort was no fluke with a determined Group Three victory in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton last time out.

The Kodiac colt was due to return to Group Two level at the weekend, but with heavy rain on Saturday morning turning the ground heavy at the Berkshire track, Keatley decided to draw stumps.

“Between 5am and 7am I think there was about 15 millimetres of rain, which is a hectic amount of rain and he’s too good a horse to be running on that ground,” said the Classic-winning trainer.

“He’s proven at Group Three level and Group Two level, so it was a no-brainer not to run him.”

Symbol Of Strength has the option of turning out next weekend in the Group One Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, but with Keatley concerned conditions at Newmarket also likely to be unsuitable, he could round off his juvenile campaign in California.

Keatley added: “It’s looking like the weather is going to be the same for Newmarket, so I’d say it’s looking like the ground is going to be gone on him there as well.

“I’d love to go to the Middle Park, but I think the weather has gone against us.

“The Breeders’ Cup is a possibility, but there’s plenty of enquiries for him. If he’s not sold, the Breeders’ Cup is definitely an option.

“It’s all up in the air at the moment.”

