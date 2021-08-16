Knicks Go made every yard of the running to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario.

Cox saddled two leading contenders in the eventual winner and Essential Quality, with the latter being sent off favourite but he always looked further back than ideal and ended up finishing a creditable third. Splitting the pair was Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit. Cox had repeatedly stated he could not split his two runners and there was not much between them ultimately, however, Knicks Go’s ability to control the tempo proved crucial.

💪 Relentless!



👏 Knicks Go pours it on from the front as he wins the 2021 #BreedersCup Classic for Brad Cox and Joel Rosario!pic.twitter.com/pXVVvc0K58 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 7, 2021

Rosario was left to his own devices and for a horse with slight stamina doubts, he was able to just set steady fractions. Hot Rod Charlie briefly looked a threat turning into the straight but he could never quite get on terms, while Medina Spirit and Essential Quality just stayed on for minor honours. Knicks Go had finished only fourth behind Mishriff in the Saudi Cup in February, but that was a rare reverse since the five-year-old joined Cox at the beginning of last year.