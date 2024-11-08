Breeders' Cup Classic hero Sierra Leone to stay in training next year

The son of Gun Runner, out of Grade One-winning mare Heavenly Love, is trained by Chad Brown and was recording a deserved big-race victory at Del Mar after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.

Following the first two legs of the Triple Crown he chased home Fierceness in both the Jim Dandy and the Travers – but turned the tables in the Classic, relishing the strong pace to win by a length and a half.

His owners also fielded Aidan O’Brien’s Derby winner and race favourite City Of Troy, who failed to take to the dirt surface on a disappointing night for him in California.

Coolmore posted on X: “The owners of Sierra Leone are thrilled to announce that he will be racing as a four-year-old.

“After a remarkable three-year-old campaign, Sierra Leone arrived in Kentucky on Monday and is now enjoying some time off at Ashford Stud, where he will rest and recharge before returning to the track.

“We would like to thank Chad Brown and his entire team for all of their hard work and unwavering belief in Sierra Leone, particularly his work rider Kriss Bon, his groom Edgar Orantes Payeras, and Chad’s assistant trainer Baldo Hernandez.

“While no definitive race plans have been made yet, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented and promising colt.”