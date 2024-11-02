Breeders' Cup Classic reaction as Sierra Leone wins and City Of Troy flops in the Del Mar sun

Country trumps City in the Classic

The answer is no and no. City Of Troy did not break well and did not handle the dirt. For Mrs John Magnier, Michael B Tabor, Et Al, the answer was yes, Chad Brown’s Sierra Leone staying on from off the pace to overhaul Fierceness and land the 41st running of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic.

We’ve seen the pink Magnier second silks win big races before, but a Breeders’ Cup Classic is new territory. The owners, at least, have achieved an ambition that has stretched back a quarter of a century.

Sierra Leone, who had been developing a bit of a reputation as a running-on monkey, ripped that particular mammal off his back in style.

Four consecutive defeats, the last two behind Fierceness, did not make him an obvious pick for this $7,000,000 horse race. But they went hard, a notable gap opening up to a quartet of horses, including City Of Troy, early, and that suited this son of a Gun Runner.

Coming round the home turn Fierceness picked up the baton in the lead going well, but in behind those pink Magnier silks were cruising along on Frenchman Flavien Prat, a jockey who rode the greatest ever winner of this race, Flightline, at Keeneland two years ago.

That horse was a push-button ride, but Sierra Leone has his complexities. It’s unusual to see an American dirt horse so exaggeratedly held up so often over the Classic distance, but everything came together for him on the big day.

This was no Flightline, but he picked off Fierceness quickly at the top of the stretch and from then on the result was never in doubt, even if Todd Pletcher’s horse tried his heart out as he battled in vain to get back into things deep in the contest.

At the wire, Sierra Leone had one and a half lengths in hand.

“Awesome,” said Brown. “It’s been a challenging Breeders’ Cup so far. A couple horses didn’t fire. A couple trips didn’t go our way. I’ve such an unbelievable team and had a lot of confidence in this horse. It sure looked like on paper that the race could set up for him.

“I am so proud and happy for the horse. He’s come up short a few times and had some excuses. He’s been so consistent and is such an honest horse. One of the best I’ve ever had.”