Breeders' Cup Classic favourite Arcangelo ruled out

Jena Antonucci’s charge landed the Belmont Stakes in June before doubling his Grade One tally in the Travers at Saratoga two months later. He has since been kept fresh or this weekend’s showpiece event in California, with connections having hoped he would emulate his sire, Arrogate, who won the Classic in 2016.

However, Arcangelo pulled off a shoe a few days ago and while Antonucci had initially hoped he would recover in time, she has now made the difficult decision to withdraw her stable star.

She told TVG: “He’s honestly doing great, he’s bouncing and thriving and happy in his stall. Like we’ve talked about all week, the left-hind shoe he pulled off, he’s not fully resolving and we’re running out of time.

“As we’ve talked about from day one, it will be always be horse first no matter what. Sure, there’s big racing coming up, but spreadsheets and timeframes they don’t really care about.