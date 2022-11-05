Read the Timeform report of the Breeders' Cup Classic, which was won in devastating fashion by Flightline to underline his status as an all-time great.

All eyes were on Flightline as he attempted to cement his place among the pantheon of great dirt horses, and his status as the best on the surface on Timeform ratings, in an up-to-scratch renewal of the Classic, all seven in the line-up winners at the highest grade; Life Is Good set a strong pace, ensuring a thorough test, but the favourite always had him in his sights with the pair racing clear down the back straight, Flightline maintaining his gallop before easing down in the closing stages, his winning margin still a record for the race.

2022 Longines Breeders' Cup Classic - Flightline

FLIGHTLINE ended his career on the highest note, keeping tabs on Life Is Good out in front and still having plenty in reserve, his rider just needing to make sure he kept up his concentration after swatting that rival aside at the top of the straight and maintaining his margin to the rest, and whilst not matching his Pacific Classic rating, this was still an outstanding effort, up there with the best winners of recent times in American Pharoah and Arrogate; chased leader, travelled powerfully, went around eight lengths clear of third entering back straight, went on entering straight, drew clear quickly, eased last ½f, impressive; he retires to Lane's End Stud, unbeaten in six starts – three of them at the highest level – and one of the best horses to have raced in North America over the last 50 years.

OLYMPIAD has been a much improved model this season and gave his running once more, just holding out to beat the year younger Taiba for second; patiently ridden, pushed along home turn, plugged on, took second final 1f; has been retired to stud. TAIBA put up another very smart effort on ratings without ever being in contention; waited with, pushed along before end of back straight, plugged on; he's got few miles on the clock and will be interesting if kept in training next year. RICH STRIKE has failed to add to his Kentucky Derby success but has been largely consistent on ratings since; in rear, shaken up home turn, merely plugged on; it will be a weak Grade One he'll land if he improves on his tally. LIFE IS GOOD was unproven over this trip but still took up his customary tactics, his race run once Flightline went on, unsurprisingly nothing left in the tank in the final 1f, though typically game for a long way; led, travelled fluently, headed entering straight, no extra and lost three places final 1f.

HOT ROD CHARLIE found the pace too hot and gradually dropped away; in touch first 2f, left behind in third when front pair opened eight lengths gap entering back straight, effort home turn, no extra straight. HAPPY SAVER was never involved and always behind. EPICENTER came into this on a roll but had to be pulled up after sustaining an injury to his right foreleg; in rear, went wrong back straight.