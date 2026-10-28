Breeders' Cup build-up: Vicki Gibbins talks to Andrew Balding about new trip for Blue Bolt

Vicki Gibbins catches up with Andrew Balding, Chad Summers and Hugo Palmer to gather the latest snippets during the Breeders' Cup build-up.
I last precisely four minutes at the quarantine gate before becoming restless, shifting from one foot to the other in suppressed excitement.
There’s a skunk who has been crossing the main track before the horses in the morning, affectionately named Stu by the watching media, and that feels more my bag than waiting patiently for the next round of European horses to leave the quarantine stabling. I’m also desperate to go and see the contenders for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Think of the Classic like the Grand National. The locals love it and the Brits are bemused by the appeal, unless we have a runner – remember City Of Troy with his face full of Del Mar dirt? I know European interest wanes after we’ve tried to win the Turf, but I’m throwing out a tempter to keep you awake past ten o’clock.
This is truly a Classic for the ages. Japan won the Classic for the first time in 2025 with Forever Young and he’s back for another go, whilst Sovereignty represents Godolphin – yes, our boys in blue. A gobsmacking physical, Sovereignty has an irritating habit of picking up little niggles at the worst moments and has missed two intended showdowns with Forever Young so far.
Then we have the three-year-olds. Cherie DeVaux became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby with Golden Tempo and he added the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont, in June. He’ll be joined by Napoleon Solo, a big grey who won the Preakness in Golden Tempo’s absence, and a name that we may need to become more familiar with.
“I’m British press,” I warn trainer Chad Summers.
“Uh-oh,” he laughs. “I’ll do my best Ted Lasso then.
“He’s a lot of fun. He’s a handful of energy, he loves to train, loves to race. He’s a horse that could probably be considered like Wayne Rooney; a bad-boy image. He liked to score goals and Napoleon likes to win races, hopefully.
“Then we might see you in England in June.”
My mental calculations can’t compute.
“Royal Ascot?” I ask, surprised.
“It’s under strong consideration, yes,” confirms Chad. “We’d be looking at the Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile. He would be an apt first runner for me at Royal Ascot, and it’s a bit of adventure.”
Classic sermon complete, I return to the European barn where a few are getting the opportunity to put their toes on some real bluegrass – the turf track is open and everyone is in a jovial mood.
Johnny Murtagh, who has Curracloe in Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, has won at the Breeders’ Cup three times as a jockey and is adapting to life as a trainer.
“It’s a different ball game as a trainer rather than a jockey, you can enjoy the mornings,” Johnny pauses with a laugh. “And the breakfasts, and the lunches and the dinners!
“She’s had a canter this morning and everyone is happy.”
Hugo Palmer is equally relaxed, having watched Sale Shark train on the track before familiarising himself with the Keeneland paddock, which I’ll wax lyrical about when I have a bigger word count.
“I’m very happy with him,” says Hugo. “We’re stepping up in trip for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but actually, when you look at him on pedigree, he has no right to be a five-furlong sprinter.
“The Breeders’ Cup is the zenith of our sport and I’ve got a burning ambition to win one of these races. I think Sale Shark might be the first time I’ve had a runner with a single-figure draw.”
Talk turns to the rest of the meeting and I’m interested to know who Hugo would have in his stable, given the opportunity.
“Forever Young’s pretty cool, isn’t he?” muses Hugo. “Bacio might take a lot of stopping in the Turf Sprint and George has done a fantastic job with Libertango all year.
“We weren’t the underbidder, but we bid for a long way on Sun Goddess. She’s the most beautiful filly, just a queen.”
Blue Bolt remains on the dirt training track for a quiet canter, accompanied by Scommessa Sicura and Moonrise, satisfying European watchers and quenching the curiosity of the American turf writers, who are quite taken with our four-time Group 1 winner.
“It was either step up in trip, or take on a stronger race, potentially,” says Andrew Balding, of the decision to go for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf rather than the Mile. “She did an excellent piece of work before she came to America and the signs are good. She’s danced every dance and the form suggests she’s getting better. We haven’t had a Breeders’ Cup winner, so that would be nice.
"She can be keen, she’s an enthusiastic filly but she’s always relaxed well in her races and I think the nature of this track will help.
“We’ve got to be confident she’ll stay the trip."
“And will she?” asks an American journalist.
“Yes,” confirms Andrew.
Enough said.
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