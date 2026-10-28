Breeders' Cup build-up: Vicki Gibbins talks to Andrew Balding about new trip for Blue Bolt

I last precisely four minutes at the quarantine gate before becoming restless, shifting from one foot to the other in suppressed excitement.

There’s a skunk who has been crossing the main track before the horses in the morning, affectionately named Stu by the watching media, and that feels more my bag than waiting patiently for the next round of European horses to leave the quarantine stabling. I’m also desperate to go and see the contenders for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Think of the Classic like the Grand National. The locals love it and the Brits are bemused by the appeal, unless we have a runner – remember City Of Troy with his face full of Del Mar dirt? I know European interest wanes after we’ve tried to win the Turf, but I’m throwing out a tempter to keep you awake past ten o’clock.

This is truly a Classic for the ages. Japan won the Classic for the first time in 2025 with Forever Young and he’s back for another go, whilst Sovereignty represents Godolphin – yes, our boys in blue. A gobsmacking physical, Sovereignty has an irritating habit of picking up little niggles at the worst moments and has missed two intended showdowns with Forever Young so far.

Then we have the three-year-olds. Cherie DeVaux became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby with Golden Tempo and he added the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont, in June. He’ll be joined by Napoleon Solo, a big grey who won the Preakness in Golden Tempo’s absence, and a name that we may need to become more familiar with.

“I’m British press,” I warn trainer Chad Summers.

“Uh-oh,” he laughs. “I’ll do my best Ted Lasso then.

“He’s a lot of fun. He’s a handful of energy, he loves to train, loves to race. He’s a horse that could probably be considered like Wayne Rooney; a bad-boy image. He liked to score goals and Napoleon likes to win races, hopefully.

“Then we might see you in England in June.”

My mental calculations can’t compute.

“Royal Ascot?” I ask, surprised.

“It’s under strong consideration, yes,” confirms Chad. “We’d be looking at the Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile. He would be an apt first runner for me at Royal Ascot, and it’s a bit of adventure.”