Breeders’ Cup ambition for Mansa Musa

However, a strong showing in that Listed event could signal a trip to Santa Anita in early November for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, where connections feel Mansa Musa’ pace could prove a real asset dropping back to five furlongs and racing around a bend.

All three of the colt’s runs so far have come over six furlongs and he will continue to ply his trade over that distance for his next start in the Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes at Fairyhouse on September 18.

It looked likely that Mansa Musa would be headed to Hong Kong following that success, but having earnt a reprieve after instead being purchased by Team Valor International LLC and Gary Barber, he has continued to be trained by Dias and was immediately upped in class for the Group Three Round Tower Stakes, where he finished an honourable second to Paddy Twomey’s Letsbefrankaboutit.

Trained by Irish-based Brazilian Diego Dias, the son of Ten Sovereigns has shown plenty of talent in his three outings to date and announced himself at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when repelling the well-regarded 4/6 favourite Array to shed his maiden tag.

“We got lucky there and I originally tried to buy him but someone in Hong Kong made a much, much bigger offer,” explained Barry Irwin, CEO of Team Valor.

“The horse was vetted and for some reason, even though the vetting for me was fine, they decided not to go, so we were able to get him for our original offer. We’re into him at a very good figure.

“I think six furlongs for him at this moment is just a little too far against the really good horses. The horse that beat him the other day looks pretty smart.

“We’re going to run him back one more time going six furlongs at Fairyhouse on September 18 because that is the most suitable race and if he performs well enough we will send him over to America for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (Turf) Sprint.

“That is five furlongs around a turn and it is one of those races where if you get the right draw, then he is a very speedy horse and I think he could do something in a race like that.

“In his first race he showed a ton of speed and it just caught up with him in the last furlong, he went from first to last in a heartbeat. But he has a tremendous amount of early speed for a horse of his size.”

