Breeders' Cup aim for Qirat following shock Sussex Stakes win

The gelded son of Showcasing, who was supplemented for the Group One prize at Goodwood on Wednesday, was supposed to act as a pacemaker for Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas winner and St James's Palace Stake hero Field Of Gold.

However, the 150/1 chance was not for passing in the mile test under Richard Kingscote with the pair crossing the line a neck clear of the fast-charging Rosallion.

And following that victory the Kimpton Down Stables handler now has his eye on securing more top flight honours with the Juddmonte-owned four-year-old after earmarking the $2 million prize on November 1st as the long term target for his new stable star.

Beckett said: “Qirat has come out of his run in the Sussex Stakes fine and I would quite like to take him to Del Mar. I think that would really suit him so we might work back from that.

“Now that he has grown up I think the turning track around Del Mar would really suit him and I think the pace there would really suit him.

“What we do between now and then I’m not too sure as I still need to work that one out with everyone.”