Breeders' Cup 2023 Santa Anita tips from Timeform US experts

Jake Price – SONGLINE AND LINDY

I’m going to go with the Japanese runner SONGLINE in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

She’s currently second favourite behind Mawj but Songline looks the better bet at the prices. She’s got some very strong form in Japan and that form just edges it for me over the Saeed Bin Suroor runner.

Master Of The Seas is drawn out in the car park and Songline has had just the four runs this year, has won two Grade 1s in Japan and she a had a recent spin out in Tokyo last month.

She probably should’ve won that race, she finished late beaten a nose after having to wait for a gap. She’s the most likely winner for me and she’s not even favourite, so she rates a good bet.

I also like one at a bigger price. I liked the way LINDY finished her race last time out at Keeneland, she goes in the Filly & Mare Turf at around 12/1.

The way she finished behind Mawj last time was good, she was formerly trained in France and she has some strong form in her profile, and stepping back up a furlong to a mile and a quarter looks sure to suit.

It just looks a bit too big the 12/1 and I make her an each-way bet.