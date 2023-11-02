Breeders' Cup 2023 Santa Anita tips from Timeform US experts

In our Breeders' Cup 2023 special podcast Timeform's US racing experts Mark Milligan and Jake Price discussed their best selections for the two nights.
I’m going to go with the Japanese runner SONGLINE in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.
She’s currently second favourite behind Mawj but Songline looks the better bet at the prices. She’s got some very strong form in Japan and that form just edges it for me over the Saeed Bin Suroor runner.
Master Of The Seas is drawn out in the car park and Songline has had just the four runs this year, has won two Grade 1s in Japan and she a had a recent spin out in Tokyo last month.
She probably should’ve won that race, she finished late beaten a nose after having to wait for a gap. She’s the most likely winner for me and she’s not even favourite, so she rates a good bet.
I also like one at a bigger price. I liked the way LINDY finished her race last time out at Keeneland, she goes in the Filly & Mare Turf at around 12/1.
The way she finished behind Mawj last time was good, she was formerly trained in France and she has some strong form in her profile, and stepping back up a furlong to a mile and a quarter looks sure to suit.
It just looks a bit too big the 12/1 and I make her an each-way bet.
People are going to have to stay up late for this one, it’s the very last race of the two days. Now, when you first get into American racing there’s one thing that’s drummed into you straight away – there’s speed on dirt, and then there’s Southern California speed on dirt.
Southern Californian speed on dirt can be very hard to peg back and quite often you find that no matter how fast those horses go in front in these sprints on the dirt, that the closers just can’t get to them and that’s why I’m against Elite Power here.
All his closing has been done on West Coast tracks which are generally a little bit deeper. I don’t think the speed will come back here and I’m taking Bob Baffert’s SPEED BOAT BEACH to clear the speed to his inside and make all the running.
This is a seriously fast horse and he returned from 10 months off at Santa Anita, beaten only a neck by Dr. Schivel having gone two to three lengths wider on the turn and he was coming back for more at the line.
His speed figure was good, he’s only into his sixth start here (second lifetime start on dirt) and he’s been training like an absolute beast from what I’ve seen.
I think he gets the job done at around 11/2 in the Sprint.
