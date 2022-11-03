Ben Linfoot is our man at Keeneland and he has a race-by-race guide and recommended bets for Future Stars Friday at the 2022 Breeders' Cup.

All times GMT DRAMATISED – 7.00 Keeneland (Turf)

Future Stars Friday kicks off with the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and plenty will depend on the pace setters in here. The Platinum Queen has the best form following her Prix de l’Abbaye win but she’s going to have to work hard early from stall 12 and she could end up in a speed duel with the likes of Speed Boat Beach and Tyler’s Tribe. Wesley Ward’s Love Reigns, very impressive at this track on debut, could get a dream trip just off them from an inside draw, but at double her odds DRAMATISED offers a spot of value. Karl Burke’s Showcasing filly beat Love Reigns three lengths at Royal Ascot when a superb winner of the Queen Mary and things didn’t pan out for her in the Sky Bet Lowther over six at York. She could also benefit just sitting off a hot gallop and the five-and-a-half furlongs on a speed track looks ideal.

CHOP CHOP – 7.40 Keeneland (Dirt)

The Frizette Stakes has been a good pointer to the NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in recent years but Chocolate Gelato faces very different conditions here to the sloppy Aqueduct track she won that key race on last month. Preference is for Brad Cox’s CHOP CHOP, who did tremendously well to almost chase down gate-to-wire winner Wonder Wheel in the Alcibiades Stakes at this track last time out. That was her dirt debut and she missed the break, but if she’s a little sharper out of the blocks on Friday she should be in a much better position to strike under Joel Rosario.

MIDNIGHT MILE – 8.20 Keeneland (Turf)

A strong European challenge in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf with Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate heading the market following her second in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket last time out. The step up to a mile looks sure to suit but she’s not the only No Nay Never filly that looks interesting coming up in trip in the race and at a price I’d rather be with Richard Fahey’s MIDNIGHT MILE. She hasn’t got much to find with Meditate at all but she’s open to serious progression following just two runs, including a super win in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket last time when still green over seven. The extra furlong looks likely to unlock major improvement and she’s been working well, so double-figure prices look big.

CAVE ROCK – 9.00 Keeneland (Dirt)

The FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile can go the way of Bob Baffert’s CAVE ROCK who has a touch of his sire’s brilliance about him. The son of Arrogate was simply awesome in the American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita last time out when leading home a Baffert 1-2-3-4, making all and quickening clear for an impressive five-and-a-half length win over National Treasure. His stablemate had previously shown good speed to win over six-and-a-half at Del Mar but Cave Rock was in a different league to him in California and he looks well capable of sustaining his challenge despite being so quick. That’s a potent combination and he’s very difficult to oppose.

SILVER KNOTT – 9.40 Keeneland (Turf)

I think he’s very short in the betting but SILVER KNOTT can land a fourth Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf for Charlie Appleby. It’s a no-bet race for me as the ship has sailed price-wise now he’s around 5/4, but it’s not hard to see why punters have latched onto the son of Lope De Vega given the yard’s record in the race. He brings very solid form to the table, too, after grinding out the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time, the step up to a mile clearly triggering significant improvement. He’ll be going up in trip again as a three-year-old, but his class and stamina can see him home here under William Buick in the Friday finale.

