The former took all before him in his first season over fences, winning the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown, the Flogas Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival - all Grade Ones - in superb fashion.

He was beaten by high-class mare Colreevy when sent off the 10/11 favourite for the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival but the Susannah Ricci-owned horse was the joint 6/1 favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

The trainer told sportinglife.com: "Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off.”